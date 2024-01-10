The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Couple restores Leighton House, near Evandale, to 1840s glory

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
January 11 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish and Genevieve Campbell outside Leighton House, an 1840s property on the border of Evandale and Western Junction. Picture by Rod Thompson
Hamish and Genevieve Campbell outside Leighton House, an 1840s property on the border of Evandale and Western Junction. Picture by Rod Thompson

The owners of a jaw-dropping Evandale Road home may have to fight their guests for the chance to stay at their own property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.