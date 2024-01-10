Couple restores Leighton House, near Evandale, to 1840s glory

The owners of a jaw-dropping Evandale Road home may have to fight their guests for the chance to stay at their own property.
Leighton House, an 1840s horse stud, is set to begin its next chapter after being transformed into luxury farm accommodation.
Tasmanian builders and architects completed the job in just 10 months, but owners Hamish and Genevieve Campbell had been planning the restoration for 15 years.
After spending another fortnight soaking up the holidays at the 95-hectare estate, the Campbells are looking forward to seeing others enjoy the property too.
"It started with us wanting to renovate it for ourselves but since we've really gone slightly overboard with the renovation we're now going to do luxury farm stays and try to make it part of the local community," Mrs Campbell said.
"We've had a couple of guests so far and we've been testing it on our friends, but they're all starting to come from February."
The Campbell family's association with Tasmania dates back nearly as far as Leighton House.
Reverend Lachlan Campbell arrived via the Isle of Wight in the 1850s to take up a ministry in Oatlands.
The Oatlands Uniting church still bears his name.
His sons worked at the Grange before moving to the Nant flour mill in Bothwell - one of the oldest in the state - which now operates as a distillery.
Several generations down the line, Mr Campbell named one of his two sons Lachlan in honour of his first Tasmanian ancestor.
"I like that - I like to respect that because those people worked pretty hard," Mr Campbell said.
"If they didn't do that then I wouldn't be here."
Leighton House also bears a fascinating history.
Established to breed Clydesdales and draft horses, the stud sired Tasmania's famous 1972 Melbourne Cup winner Piping Lane.
The property has been in the Campbell family since 1986, and has arguably never looked better than with its current make-up.
A glass atrium connects the old and new sections of the home, and the lawns take in a sauna, hot tub and wellness deck.
Much effort has been made to renovate the home in keeping with its original form.
Boasting a prominent spot on the hill, the new-look Leighton House has attracted much interest from passing traffic.
"We've had good whispers from passers-by," Mr Campbell said.
"The Evandale community has been very impressed with what's happened here - not appreciative, but they like that these types of things are happening in our little community.
"The fact that Evandale has been able to retain its unique position - not expanding into a big suburban area but maintaining this village lifestyle - all these little things just go to add to making Evandale even better."
The Campbells say the finished product is better than they could have expected.
They hope to visit again from Sydney as soon as possible.
"It's something that is to be shared with our guests that come and stay here and our family and friends," Mr Campbell said.
"We want to invite lots of friends down to stay with us and enjoy it together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.