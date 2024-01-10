How a local business is turning trash to treasure with food recycling scheme

One man's trash may be another man's treasure, and doubly so for Organic Grocery Store owner Mark Bennic.
Mr Bennic is set to launch a new organic waste recycling program out of the store, which will act as a collection point for customers' food and organic waste.
Once customers drop the waste at the South Launceston store it will be taken to a farm near Westbury, where an array of worm farms - made from recycled bath tubs - will turn it into fertiliser.
Mr Bennic said the fertiliser would then be used to grow more organic produce - which in turn benefited the customers.
"We have worm farms composting our own waste," he said.
"We get a little bit through the store, we just need to expand it to make it bigger. Instead of having a couple of worm farms, we'll have several.
"People that shop here will be able to bring their food scraps to us, and then we'll recycle that through our system and grow more and bring it back to the store."
The store owner said the program was designed to complement municipal organic waste recycling programs, not compete with them.
"Not everybody uses the FOGO bins," Mr Bennic said.
"We get a lot of people who are individuals or elderly that won't fill those bins, so they can bring down whatever they like and recycle it."
Mr Bennic said the program would launch within the next fortnight and customers would be informed when they could start bringing their compostables in.
He said the more waste that could be diverted from landfill, the better, and urged residents to consider what they could.
"Whatever is organic can be recycled," he said.
"You shouldn't shy away from it. Anything that's been grown or is natural, you should be recycling."
The initiative was funded by a Resource Recovery and Circular Economy grant provided through the Northern Tasmanian Waste Management Program (NTWMP) managed by NRM North.
NTWMP steering committee chairman Shane Power said the variety of projects put to the assessment panel was impressive and future rounds were planned in the coming years.
"We are proud to offer funding to these organisations who are making such a valuable contribution to circular economy outcomes and waste reduction in our region," Mr Power said.
"Each project was chosen following a robust assessment process and performance against criteria such as improving circularity, project reach and community involvement, and clear project plans."
