Former X-Factor winner to play in Launceston this week

Tickets are all but sold out to a former X-Factor star's Launceston return this Friday.
Reece Mastin became a household name after winning the talent show's third season in 2011, and followed up with two number 1 singles.
He's been no stranger to Launceston since.
He's played at Festivale, AFL games, and the Saloon Bar (now known as Hotel Tasmania).
After playing a sold-out show at the Royal Oak in mid-2022, the 29-year-old will return to the venue for his first show of 2024.
In a social media post earlier this week, Mastin said there were fewer than 20 tickets remaining.
"The Launceston show is almost sold out so jump on there and grab those tickets," he said.
"Thankyou to everybody who already has, making it an epic first show of the year."
Mastin's 'Kick Up a Fuss' show will start at 9pm at the Royal Oak, and be followed by another Tassie performance in the south of the state.
Mastin will share the stage with another ex-talent show star - 2003 Australian Idol runner-up Shannon Noll - in Glenorchy on Saturday.
Tickets for both shows are still available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.