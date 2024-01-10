Archer takes aim at federal government over Tasmania's healthcare woes

Federal MP for Bass Bridget Archer has taken aim at the federal government, calling for urgent action after new data depicted a dire situation for Tasmania's bulk billing rates.
According to Cleanbill's 2024 Blue Report, fewer than one per cent of Tasmanian GPs were bulk billing adult patients in 2024, well below the national average of 24.2 per cent.
The report also named Tasmania as having the highest average out-of-pocket cost in the country at $51.19, above the national average of $41.69.
The data, however, has been dismissed as imcomplete by federal Health Minister Mark Butler.
Mrs Archer said the data revealed that access and affordability to primary healthcare and GP services had worsened under the federal government.
"The research clearly exposes Labor's healthcare failures," Mrs Archer said.
"Over the past year, the state's bulk billing rate has fallen to 1 per cent from over 6 per cent and the average out-of-pocket expenses have increased by 8.5 per cent.
"The Albanese government and the federal Tasmanian Labor team made some serious promises before coming into government more than 18 months ago.
"So far, these promises have failed to materialise, leaving Northern Tasmanians struggling."
Mr Butler dismissed the new data, saying it was "not the most significant measure" of bulk billing rates as it accounted for all adults being bulk billed for all services and didn't take into consideration clinics that only bulk bill children under the age of 16, pensioners and concession cardholders.
"The Albanese government's investment of $3.5 billion to triple the bulk billing incentive for under 16s, concession card holders and pensioners applies to three in every five GP consultations," Mr Butler said.
Labor senator Helen Polley said the federal government was working to improve bulk billing incentives.
"After a decade of cuts and neglect by the former Liberal Government, it had never been harder to see a bulk billing GP," Senator Polley said.
"This is why the Albanese Government has tripled the bulk billing incentive from November 1 - the largest investment in the history of Medicare.
"The increased incentives will be of particular benefit to people who live in regional communities like Northern Tasmania.
Mrs Archer said she understood there was no quick fix to Tasmania's healthcare woes, but said more must be done.
"Having worked extensively with healthcare providers on this issue, I acknowledge that there is no silver bullet to fixing the complex issues of affordability and accessibility to primary healthcare services," she said.
"However, Labor's promise of 'no one left behind' is feeling emptier by the day.
"The increasing cost of healthcare just adds to the cost-of-living pain many in our community are experiencing."
