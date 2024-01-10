Easier access to popular Flinders Island beach after upgrade

Access to one of Flinders Island's most iconic beaches was made easier thanks to the installation of a new set of stairs.
The completed stairs at Trousers Point Beach were part of a $1.1 million state government commitment to further support the island's tourism industry, Parks Minister Nick Duigan said.
As part of the upgrades, Fotheringate Bay stairs were also completed, along with the North East River toilet refurbishment which is nearing completion.
Mr Duigan said Flinders Island had a growing tourism economy.
According to Flinders Island Council, the tourism sector in Flinders Island was estimated to generate $4.3 million in annual economic output.
A major construction project on the island, the Henderson Dam, was also completed in February last year after two years of construction.
A number of surveys will take place early next month at the North East River and Trousers Point campgrounds, as well as the Emita-Allports day use area and campgrounds.
The surveys will assist in identifying improvements to access, parking, drainage, toilets and camp ground layout and levelling.
"Providing access to these areas for visitors is very important for ensuring that these places can drive our regional tourism economy on Flinders Island," Mr Duigan said.
