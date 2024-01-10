Tasmania named as one of the best places to visit in 2024

Tasmania has been labelled a must-see travel destination after landing a coveted spot on the New York Times' "52 Best Places to Visit in 2024" list.
The much-anticipated list is compiled annually by New York Times travel editors and experts, who select the most desirable destinations from across the globe.
New York Times contributor Nora Walsh said Tasmania was recognised in the list for its rich Indigenous culture, abundant nature, and elevated dining experiences.
"Venture outside and help protect vulnerable species in Tasmania, Australia's southernmost state, with several new guided walks. Tasmanian Walking Company, in partnership with the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, offers a three-day trek across rugged Bruny Island to map flora and collect seeds for the garden's seed bank," she said.
"To get a taste of the island's Indigenous culture, join members of the local Palawa community on multiday treks through the powder white sands of Wukalina (Mount William National Park) and orange-lichen-covered rocks of Larapuna (Bay of Fires).
"Or to get an actual taste of the island, forage for ingredients like wattle seeds and pepperberries with guides from Palawa Kipli, a company that is Indigenous-owned and operated - the experience ends with a tasting menu that includes smoked payathanima (wallaby)."
Tasmania was one of only two Australian locations to make the annual list, alongside Brisbane and other global destinations such as Indonesia, Nepal and Madagascar.
Tourism Tasmania chief executive Sarah Clark said she couldn't be more thrilled for the state to be included on the New York Times Best Places to Visit list.
"We know Tassie has been top of mind for Australian travellers for a while, and it's great to see that now, it will be on the bucket lists of international travellers as well," she said.
"The island has stunning natural beauty, world-class and easily accessible wilderness, an outstanding culinary and gastronomy scene, a tight-knit community of innovators and creatives, as well as a rich and deep cultural heritage."
Ms Clark called the list one of the highest accolades for a destination, saying it was nice that it highlighted many of Tasmania's unique experiences.
"[Tasmania] has it all for those who are looking to venture off the beaten path of Australia," she said.
"On top of that, Tasmanian hospitality is second to none.
"All in all, Tassie is an excellent travel destination, and we're very happy it's getting the recognition it deserves."
Tasmania made 29 on the 2024 New York Times' list, having previously made the list in 2018 at number 33.
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said to be recognised once again by the New York Times as one of the best places to visit in the world was a huge achievement for Tasmania.
"Not only is the New York Times one of the most influential publications in the world, but it also has a massive global following far beyond the US readership," Mr Ferguson said.
"This list will be an essential, trusted source of travel inspiration for many global travellers, and we have no doubt it will influence readers to come and visit Tasmania."
He said the government would continue to invest in the state's tourism sector, boosting growth in international visitation.
"We know Tasmania has what the world wants, with our world-class produce and beverages, our beautiful regions, festivals, world heritage sites, events, and rugged walks offering something for everyone," Mr Ferguson said.
"Tasmania welcomed 1.26 million visitors in the year ending September 2023, up 31 per cent from the same period last year, and we want to continue to sustainably grow the industry."
