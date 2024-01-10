Weapon-wielding teenagers arrested after suburban dispute

Two teenage boys - a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - have been arrested and charged after an alleged assault at a north Launceston suburb, which left a woman injured.
Tasmania Police said they were called to Sassafras Crescent, Rocherlea about 5pm on Monday, January 8 after reports of a verbal disagreement between a group of teenagers and other people.
The argument escalated when the youths left the scene and returned with weapons, according to police.
Officers intervened, and police said although nobody was seriously injured a woman received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said those involved were known to one another.
The 17-year-old has since been charged with assault and being unlawfully armed in public, while police charged the 16-year-old with matters unrelated to the Monday night incident.
The pair will appear at the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
The Northern Criminal Investigation Branch is also following a "specific line of inquiry" about a third teenager.
Anybody with information is urged to contact investigators on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously via crimestopperstas.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.