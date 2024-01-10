The Examiner
Weapon-wielding teenagers arrested after suburban dispute

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated January 10 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 11:15am
Police say they have arrested a pair of teenagers, and are following leads about a third, believed to be involved in an assault at Rocherlea. File picture
Two teenage boys - a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - have been arrested and charged after an alleged assault at a north Launceston suburb, which left a woman injured.

