Hard-earned Group 3 breakthrough win for Raider's Guide and Fahey

Outstanding chaser Raider's Guide landed Tasmanian Greyhound Hall of Fame trainer Gary Fahey his first Group 3 title in the $45,000 Ladbrokes Chase final in Hobart.
Runner-up in his heat behind Super Shanks last week, the son of Zambora Brockie jumped from box three taking advantage of a scrimmage coming off the back to catch leader Rojo Diamond in drawing away to a big effort over 461 metres.
He scored by three-and-a-quarter-lengths and Winemaker came home strongly for third, running 25.67 seconds.
Victory was Raider's Guide's 20th with $152,925 in prize money.
"It's been a tough year for Gary with health issues; while both Bev (Fahey) and Carol (Martin) have done a tremendous job with Raider's Guide and the rest of the racing team," said winning part owner Greg Fahey.
"His mother (Sacred Shadow) ran third in the race a few years ago - it's such a wonderful effort all round."
In his 45-start career, Raider's Guide has won eight feature finals contesting two Group 1 events in the calendar year running fifth in the National Sprint and second in the Hume Cup Final at The Meadows.
For over 50 years, Greg Fahey has been chasing success in the Devonport Chase training Here Tonight to run fourth in the 1974 Devonport Cup Final and has since owned or bred a handful of finalists with brother Gary.
The Faheys had previously won the now Group 1 Hobart Thousand Final almost 40 years ago with Kudaleen.
"It was a cracking field; if he gained a clear run, he was going to be hard to beat," Greg said of Raider's Guide.
Gary's daughter Carol Martin had handled Raider's Guide throughout his career and praised their home-bred chaser for securing one of the state's biggest feature contests.
"It's so nice to see this dog win such a big race; dad has a special place in his heart for him," Martin said.
Raider's Guide returns to Launceston on Monday night contesting a 515m Invitation en route to the upcoming Group 2 Launceston Cup series with the heats set to be staged on January 22.
The Angus Evans Memorial Chase Consolation, worth $5420-to-the-winner, saw Volkanovski ($2) lead-all-the-way from box one for Mick Stringer and the Eye Candy Syndicate to record his 15th win.
Stringer had previously trained three winners of the feature with Kyra Shiraz, Topline Doovee and Do It.
