New bid to scuttle Robbins Island wind farm looks headed for Supreme Court

A new bid to scuttle the controversial Robbins Island wind farm proposal is headed for the Supreme Court.
The appeal from long-time project opponent the Circular Head Coastal Awareness Network is against the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal's recent decision to approve the wind farm.
TasCAT overrode a state Environment Protection Authority condition that would have forced proponent ACEN to shut down the turbines for five months a year to protect endangered orange-bellied parrots.
ACEN said that would make the project unviable.
The Circular Head Coastal Awareness Network said it opposed the wind farm because it would be built in one of Tasmania's most beautiful and environmentally important areas.
"We have fought this project for the past four years with meagre resources because we feel it is the right thing to do," it said on January 9.
"We were shocked and disappointed with TasCAT's decision.
"After hearing the evidence put before it, we were expecting at least some additional conditions to protect the many natural values under threat by this wind farm.
"We certainly were not expecting what we considered the only substantive condition the EPA had applied to be completely removed.
"To the EPA'S credit, they stood by this condition with a most credible witness."
The group said the state government should seek a balance which provided renewable energy projects that "don't destroy the most important bird habitat in Tasmania".
ACEN described TasCAT's November decision as sensible.
"The outcome reflects the considerable effort that has gone into conducting a comprehensive environmental assessment, ensuring the project aligns with ACEN Australia's commitment to responsible and sustainable development," managing director David Pollington said at the time.
"ACEN Australia has undertaken exhaustive and robust environmental assessments to identify and minimise potential impacts."
He said that included reducing turbine numbers and heights, refining the project footprint and incorporating sophisticated technologies like AI-driven flight path monitors to stop turbines when birds such as wedge-tailed eagles were flying through the area.
"Extensive ecological data collected over the project's seven-year timeline to date, including detailed surveys and radio tracking of the orange-bellied parrot, demonstrates ACEN Australia's dedication to ensuring the project can proceed in an environmentally responsible way," he said.
He said the TasCAT decision set the stage for Tasmania to achieve its renewable energy targets, foster green industries and boost energy security for homes and businesses.
The Coastal Awareness Network submitted seven grounds for appeal to the court, all of them arguing TasCAT erred in law.
It said it had served a notice of appeal on TasCAT and ACEN.
The matter is likely to come to court in February.
