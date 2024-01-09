The Examiner
Man arrested after allegedly waving, firing gun at East Coast property

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated January 9 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:29pm
A 40-year-old Scamander man is under arrest after an alleged firearms incident at Scamander. File picture
A man who allegedly threatened people and let off a firearm during an incident on the East Coast has been arrested.

