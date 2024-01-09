Man arrested after allegedly waving, firing gun at East Coast property

A man who allegedly threatened people and let off a firearm during an incident on the East Coast has been arrested.
Tasmania Police said the 40-year-old Scamander man used the weapon to threaten people he knew at a rural Upper Scamander property on Monday, January 8.
The man is said to have then discharged the weapon, at which point police were called.
Police said nobody was injured during the incident, and the man left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigations began that night, and police said the man turned himself in to officers at St Helens Police Station on January 9.
The weapon allegedly used in the incident was seized by police.
