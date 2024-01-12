The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man kicked in testes by woman: Ads that raised eyebrows in 2023

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated January 12 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advertisements that caused concern in 2023.
Advertisements that caused concern in 2023.

A television advertisement showing a man being kicked in the testicles was viewed by the advertising regulator as needless violence and cancelled by its makers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.