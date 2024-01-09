The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Charity expects back to school pinch for Tassie families

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
January 10 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies member Terry Kay and Youth Representative Melodee-Ruth Estcourt. Picture supplied.
Vinnies member Terry Kay and Youth Representative Melodee-Ruth Estcourt. Picture supplied.

The St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) is expecting a peak in demand for emergency relief services across January and February this year as more families struggle with the costs of living when children go back to school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.