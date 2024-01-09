Charity expects back to school pinch for Tassie families

The St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) is expecting a peak in demand for emergency relief services across January and February this year as more families struggle with the costs of living when children go back to school.
Vinnies member Terry Kay said the organisation had experienced "unprecedented demand for emergency relief" last year.
They're expecting it to increase as back to school expenses rack up.
Mr Kay has assisted families in the past who are seeking help to get school uniforms, books, stationery and other essentials needed to start their children's school year.
"Last year we had some generous donors give us funds to directly help a number of families with vouchers so they could buy uniforms, shoes and other items for the school year," he said.
"Some families will find a way to pay for these back to school items but choose not to eat, pay their rent or pay mounting bills.
"We rely on schools to identify families that may need assistance and encourage them to come and see us to see what we can do to assist."
Vinnies chief executive Heather Kent said there were families who would have struggled financially over Christmas and will now be hit with the costs of getting their children back to school.
Those pressures will seem them needing emergency assistance, she said.
"School books, uniforms, school camps and excursions are all things we don't want our children to miss out on, but it can be a bridge too far for many at this time of year," she said.
"Not being able to afford these items are a stress on parents and carers and add to the anxiety of starting school for young people.
"We are asking those who can, to help struggling Tasmanians families with the costs of returning to school and donate to our School Essentials Appeal."
Vinnies' School Essentials Appeal is open now. To donate, please visit the Vinnies Tasmania website or donate at a Vinnies store or Vinnies office near you.
