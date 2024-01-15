Talking points need addressing as Tasmania faces sporting dilemmas

The thing about talking points is that they need to be talked about.
The year may be just a couple of weeks old, but there are already issues set to dominate Tasmania's sporting calendar.
The state will face significant challenges in 2024, and the best thing to do with any hot potato is slap on the cheese and dig in, so here goes.
AFL Tasmania has decreed that 2024 will be the final season for the Tasmanian State League due to the imminent arrival of the state's AFL club.
The state's most successful clubs this century - Launceston and the Northern Bombers - are preparing for life in the NTFA's Northern Premier League.
But here's the thing. AFL hierarchy have also made it abundantly clear that there will be no Tasmanian team without the proposed roofed stadium which, to put it diplomatically, is not exactly a universally-popular proposal among the state's voters. Initially estimated at costing $715 million, the venture is widely expected to end up running into four figures, or 10 if you count all the zeroes.
If, say, an alternative party came to power in Tasmania proposing to scrap the stadium, then a turf rug would be pulled from beneath the AFL team and the state's top footy sides find themselves playing in a regional competition for no reason.
While the Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL team have successfully mirrored the title drought of their male counterparts, the Tasmanian Tigers women are galloping towards a third-straight national title even though they share many of the same players.
Tasmania's record across the last three WNCL competitions reads: won 23, lost three. This season they sit 6-0 and on course to host the final for a third year.
In contrast, after nine seasons of the WBBL, the Hurricanes are yet to make a grand final and have finished in the bottom three in six of the last seven seasons. Only once in the last six years has the team won more than they have lost.
Young New Town spinner Amy Smith (nine wickets at 22.88) was among the success stories of last season and the franchise could do a lot worse than put more faith in such home-grown talent (unfortunately, Emma Manix-Geeves didn't get a look-in) than over-hyped imports (unfortunately, Bryony Smith did).
The same could be said for the state's BBL franchise.
Tasmanian-born Mitch Owen has had one innings this season, scoring 28 at an average of, wait for it, 28.00.
Hong Kong-born journeyman import Sam Hain has had seven innings, scoring 79 runs (51 coming in one innings) at an average of 11.28.
Despite Football Tasmania's push for two eight-team statewide soccer competitions, the Women's Super League looks set to continue with the exact thing the state's governing body was trying to avoid: a weekly bye.
No sooner had FT announced that Riverside Olympic and Glenorchy would be joining existing clubs Taroona, Kingborough, Launceston United, Devonport, Clarence and South Hobart next season than the Zebras galloped off back to the Southern Championship leaving the comp with an undesired odd number.
The men's NPL Tasmania will remain unchanged with the eight teams of Launceston United, Launceston City, Devonport, Kingborough, Clarence, South Hobart, Glenorchy and Riverside.
An eight-team comp consists of 21 rounds in which sides play each other three times, but in any head-to-head one side will have an advantage of having two home games.
However, a fairer system would see teams playing each other four times, twice home and twice away.
So perhaps the solution is to push for six-team leagues (as the WSL was last season) run over 20 rounds.
This would also produce the optimal regional split of three in the South, two in the North and one in the North-West.
Meanwhile, the introduction of an Australian-style post-season finals series was about as successful as it was desired.
By season's end, the Tasmania JackJumpers will have reached the same age as Launceston Casino City, but may still sit one NBL title behind them.
Making finals in their first two campaigns including the grand final in their inaugural season has been a stunning achievement. Most new sides in any elite competition are generally easy-beats for a few years while they find their feet at that level.
The on-court quality has been built on solid off-court foundations. All sporting clubs love to bang on about culture but the JackJumpers have it in such abundance that over-hyped, under-performing sporting franchises like Manchester United could only fantasise about.
This stems from the man who sets the tone, and not just by parroting "Defend the island" 50-60 times a week for the last two years.
In hindsight, Scott Roth was the perfect inaugural JackJumpers coach. "When I got down here it was actually refreshing that there were no pre-set ideas or judgements," said the straight-talking jovial American as he recalled landing in Tasmania and drawing the rarely-made similarity between Coles Bay and Delaware.
A third finals season beckons but the Jackies have lost six of their last eight and are only one win ahead of seventh place with the top six set to qualify for play-offs. They next play ladder leaders Melbourne United who have been the benchmark side all season.
Roth has established himself as one of the league's most successful coaches and this season's roster is arguably the Jackies' best to date.
However, the new-team novelty may be wearing off as the league wisens up. The championship window of opportunity will not always be as bright and breezy.
With the future of the Commonwealth Games looking about as healthy as that of the Tasmanian State League, the weight of expectation on Australian athletes at the Paris Olympics will be heavier than ever.
This is because it is an established criteria that medals equal funding.
The more gold, silver and bronze being declared for flights to Australia from Charles de Gaulle Airport in late August, the more resources our athletes will enjoy for the next Olympic cycle.
The 11 Tasmanians who competed in Tokyo in 2021 returned with a record haul of seven medals and the state will most likely have as big a part to play in the French capital as it did the Japanese.
Pivotal to this will be the medal machine that is Ariarne Titmus who was responsible for four of those seven, including two gold, and has been named Tasmanian Athlete of the Year in three of the last four years.
Given the brief timeframe of an elite swimming career, the health challenges Titmus confronted last year and her obvious yearning for motherhood, the days are numbered on this reliable source of precious metals.
