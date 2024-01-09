The Examiner
Government to remove sex offenders protections from draft bill

By Benjamin Seeder
January 9 2024 - 2:52pm
Police Minister Felix Ellis has said the government would consider removing provisions protecting sex offenders from animosity from a draft law. File picture
The government has confirmed it will walk back on provisions in its draft bill that would make it illegal to incite "animosity" towards sex offenders.

