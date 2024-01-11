Let's boogie: Your guide to Launceston's big gigs over the summer

The sun is well and truly out, and that means it's time to get your dancing shoes on.
While Tasmania is often forgotten by the bigger festivals, it doesn't mean we don't pull our weight with some homegrown hits.
The Examiner has compiled a list of gigs to keep you dancing or headbanging over the Summer months.
A local homegrown mini-festival, the Launceston Summer Series brings local and interstate acts to Launnie's own Civic Square across three weekends in January.
The first leg of the series kicks off Saturday, with The Wolfe Brothers headlining, followed by The Bennies, The Beatles Show, Set Mo and Kate Miller Heidke playing in the following weeks.
If you fancy a drive up the Tamar to George Town, the Tamar Valley Folk Festival will be waiting, hosting a number of folk storytellers and performers.
Alongside singer songwriters will be poets, playwrights and harpists, including Hillwood's resident Tony Newport, who will play a selection of original songs inspired by Tasmania's West coast.
It goes without saying that this is one of the North's biggest festivals.
Following a successful resurgence last year, PITP returns again this time with international headliners The Darkness, The Drums, Milky Chance and Rudimental.
Artistic director Jessie Higgs said they still had some things up their sleeves for the second announcement.
"At this point in time, it just suits Tasmania; Party in the Paddock is our festival and we're loyal to Tassie," he said.
Last year the event drew around 30,000 people to Royal Park with a lineup of The Living End, Sneaky Sound System and the Waifs.
Now Festivale has another star-studded lineup of nineties pop duo Bachelor Girl and Icehouse, along with Rouge Traders, Vanessa Armosi, The Beautiful Girls and Diesel.
Along side the live music, Festivale brings a smorgasbord of Tasmanian food and drink, last year featuring 60 stallholders.
The Cataract Gorge will become a stage for Melbourne cult icons TISM this year, alongside a number of supporting Tasmanian, interstate and international acts.
Described as "one of the greatest places to do a concert in the world" by Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritchie, the free concert will also host Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Mulga Bore Hard Rock and FFLORA x Grace Chia.
If that's not enough reason to go, TISM have played three shows in the past decade and who's to say when they'll play next- you won't want to miss this one.
It's a smaller festival that packs a punch, A Festival Called PANAMA will draw a crowd of 1500 to see the likes of King Stingray and New Zealand giants The Beths in March.
Tucked away in the Lone Star Valley in Tasmania's North East, PANAMA has been a three-day celebration of music and community since it's beginnings in 2014.
Next to the headliners you can expect to see Tassie locals like Emily Wurramara, Sumner and more.
Jimmy Barnes will headline this year's Red Hot Summer Tour, supported by a wealth of Aussie legends, including The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, and Barnes' daughter and her band, Mahalia Barnes & The Soul Mates.
Barnes said he was happy to be hitting the road again for the Red Hot Summer Tour.
"After my surgery, I am happy to announce that not only am I back on my feet, I'm fitter and stronger than I've been in years," he said.
