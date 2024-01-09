Can ChatGPT be your friend? A Tasmanian academic says yes

A Tasmanian academic says artificially intelligent chatbots can provide social support to humans and have the potential to assist against loneliness.
ChatGPT was released in 2022, a chatbot that has been trained using a vast swathe of data to construct sentences and provide novel answers to any question asked by the user.
It can write up resumes, create lesson plans for teachers and play games with users.
But it can also hold conversations and communicate with active listening, validation, support and encouragement, and then offer ways to help the user through life's problems.
University of Tasmania senior lecturer in management Joseph Crawford, in a joint statement with academic colleagues from psychology and information and communication technology, said AI cannot replace people, but it can fill gaps in human social experience.
He said research suggests that technology can have a positive impact on loneliness.
"That it does have the potential to replace human support, and that the more an individuals uses it the more tempting it becomes," he said.
In a recent study looking at how ChatGPT can influence loneliness, wellbeing and belonging, which was reported on The Conversation, participants who used AI reported higher feelings of support when compared to participants being supported by close human friends.
Mr Crawford said the results indicated that social support can come from humans or AI, and that AI can help people.
"Participants who felt socially supported by AI seemed to experience similar effects on their wellbeing as those supported by humans," Mr Crawford said.
"So while making friends with AI may not combat loneliness, it can help us feel connected, which is better than nothing."
