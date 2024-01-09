The Examinersport
Seven Tigresses join Longford streak, Nichols eyes improvement

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 2:24pm
Longford's Paige Crooks led the club's goal-kicking in 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Longford's Paige Crooks led the club's goal-kicking in 2023. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Recording their first-ever wins in 2023, Longford's road from bottom to top of the NTFAW division one is set to take another step in the right direction this year.

