Seven Tigresses join Longford streak, Nichols eyes improvement

Recording their first-ever wins in 2023, Longford's road from bottom to top of the NTFAW division one is set to take another step in the right direction this year.
Entering their fourth year since inception, coach Leon Nichols has managed to keep the entirety of the Tigers squad at his disposal from his first season and has added seven new faces.
A list which includes Jayllene Bailey, Piper Bunton, Eden Sheehan and Brittany Grice, the club also welcomed back Libby McGrath, who has taken up the role of assistant coach.
Nichols reflected on his first year at the Tigers' helm with much positivity, believing the group "exceeded expectations".
"We won a couple of games of footy, which we'd never done before and it was pretty hard, because there were so many players in the side last year that had never ever played a game of footy," he said.
"We built a side last year that I suppose performed above where we thought they would be, we were competitive in some games, but there was a lot of learning to do."
While Nichols admitted his new recruits were going to add plenty of quality to the list, he said it was the club's ability to keep last year's group together which could prove to be most important.
"They have really embraced the women and the club has been exceptional with the support we're getting from the committee and the senior coaches themselves," he said.
Nichols also put the player retention down to the chemistry among the group, which he said helped drive the standard of improvement that he had seen so far.
"They are very close. Pre-season returns on Monday night, but the girls have been putting videos out of themselves running and working with the football," he said.
"The attitude from the whole group, especially toward the new players coming in and the way they've been accepted, they're all striving for success that they deserve.
"Now that we're into our fourth season of chemistry with a group and they've stuck together, it seems to me that they want to be there and they want to win games of football."
Following a first, or added, season of experience in the NTFAW, Nichols said he and the coaching staff had identified areas that needed to be worked on and were hopeful increased success was right around the corner.
"We will be fitter, we will be stronger, and that 12 months of football for those girls that had never played before can only benefit them," he said.
"I believe we were competitive in most games until half-time, but we just were not fit enough.
"I don't like to put too many expectations on but I'd like to think that we will be a very competitive side, hopefully pick up a few more wins this year, but most of all I want us to keep improving, keep moving forward and be super competitive by the end of the year."
