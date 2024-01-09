Vaccine mandates for kids? Study finds Launceston says 'yes'

As children head back to school and parents keep up vaccine requirements, a recent study has found that Launceston respondents were in complete support of childhood vaccination mandates in Australia.
The study on public attitudes towards vaccinating children was published in the latest issue of Health Expectations.
It asked community members if they would accept certain ways to encourage parents to vaccinate their children and why.
The study surveyed 51 people in four cities (Canberra, Cairns, Melbourne and Launceston) who were interviewed between 2021 and 2022.
9 were from Launceston.
Although the study gathered participants from a diverse range of backgrounds, the Launceston group had more women and participants who were "more educated than elsewhere".
Governments impose vaccine mandates, like those during the COVID-19 pandemic, to increase vaccination numbers and minimise the number of unvaccinated people.
However the study said reasons for refusing vaccines are "complex" and "mandates may not have the intended effect in vaccine-refusers".
In Tasmania, parents must legally provide their child's schools or childcare with information about their vaccinations.
Children must follow a schedule of vaccinations including chicken pox, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, mumps, polio, rubella, and tetanus.
The study's aim was to find out under what conditions community members would accept or reject different ways to get parents to vaccinate their children.
Participants were asked "Do you think mandates (a requirement to vaccinate with a consequence for not doing so) should be applied to parents who do not vaccinate their children according to the Australian schedule?"
A clear majority of participants in Launceston and Melbourne supported removing access to family assistance payments for vaccine refusers.
By contrast, this measure was only supported by a minority of jurors in Canberra and Cairns.
Launceston was the only group which was in strong support of exclusions from early education.
The other juries were split or narrowly voted against this measure.
In contrast, Launceston participants did not support exclusion from compulsory education, which is not a policy in Australia.
This was supported by a majority only in the Melbourne jury and opposed by the other three juries.
The Canberra and Launceston groups agreed that conscientious objection should be permitted.
While Cairns and Melbourne voted against permitting conscientious objection.
However, Launceston took the opposite stance when it came to COVID-19 vaccinations for children.
The Launceston, Cairns and Melbourne group discussed whether childhood vaccine mandates should include COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Launceston jury voted unanimously against this proposal while the Cairns and Melbourne groups were divided.
The researchers found that all groups were concerned about "collective protection and individual rights" but prioritised community protection over the latter.
They also found that participants supported using "the least restrictive" means to encourage jabs.
"The overriding view was that it is fairer to place a direct burden on parents rather than children and that mandates should be designed to avoid inequitable impacts on less advantaged groups in society," the study said.
