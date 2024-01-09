Tassie favourites kick off rising Civic Square music festival

Three weekends of live and local music will grace the steps of Civic Square this month, with the second instalment of the Launceston Summer Series starting on Saturday.
With Tasmanian favourites The Wolfe Brothers kicking things off as the weekend's headliner, the Summer concerts are aiming to be "bigger and better" according to organiser Brad Harbeck.
"We're looking forward to some bigger and more well known touring acts this year," Mr Harbeck said.
Wolfe Brothers member Nick Wolfe said they were keen to start their year off in Launceston.
"It couldn't be a better way to kick things off for us, it's great to be bringing a bit of country music to the heart of Launnie in Civic Square.
"We're really looking forward to it."
He said they try and bring "150 per cent energy" to their shows.
"We'll be playing a range of stuff from our older music to our new album Living the Dream and a few covers thrown in," he said.
"We're really stoked to start our touring year in Tassie and we can't wait to see everyone."
The series other headliners include Kate Miller-Heidke, Set Mo, The Bennies and The Beatles Show, supported by some well known Launnie favourites.
Mr Harbeck said the concert gave the community access to live touring acts they may not normally come across in Launceston.
"We always thought Civic Square was an incredible space that was underutilised for a lot of music, and now we're able to bring it there which is pretty cool," Mr Harbeck said.
"I think we're going to have quite a few sellouts, we'll get very close on all of them I feel."
The Launceston Summer Series starts Saturday with tickets available online.
