The prices are down say supermarkets as price gouging claims heat up

The country's top supermarkets have pushed back on suggestions they are gouging customers on price when it comes to meat and vegetables.
On Monday, Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said prices on supermarket shelves should drop when farmgate prices drop.
Despite a fall in the prices that farmers receive for their meat, fruit and vegetable products, some observers have claimed that supermarket prices have not moved downwards to reflect this.
But a spokesman for Woolworths said that wasn't the case - the biggest food seller says it dropped prices by 20 per cent last November on some of its lamb products, including leg roast, forequarter chops and cutlets.
A check of the company's online stored showed that it was still selling the lamb leg roast for $8 per kilogram.
It also reduced its leg ham to $8 per kilo - the cheapest Christmas ham since 2014, according to the company.
Yet Woolworths also listed lamb cutlets for $43 per kilogram, rump beef roast for $22 per kilogram, and beef mince for between $11 and $20 per kilogram.
Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said: "We are very aware of the pressures facing many Australian families.
"We welcome the opportunity to explain to the senate how we are working to balance the needs of our customers, our team and our suppliers in the context of economy-wide inflationary pressure," he said, referring to last year's parliamentary price gouging inquiry.
"We're always working to strike the right balance to ensure our customers have access to high quality and affordable fresh produce, while also ensuring our suppliers receive a fair market price."
At Coles, prices matched those of Woolworths, with lamb leg roast at $8 per kilogram, and mince ranging from $11 to $20 per kilo.
A spokesperson said the company was "working hard to keep prices affordable" for Australian households.
"Our costs have increased due to inflation - construction costs, energy prices, logistics, packaging and other costs have all risen.
"Many suppliers are increasing their prices because they too are dealing with inflationary pressures to produce the products we sell in our supermarkets.
"All of these factors affect the price customers see at the checkout."
Overall prices at Coles supermarkets rose by 3.1 per cent in the July-September quarter of last year, down from a 5.8 per cent rise in the previous quarter, the spokesman added.
"Fresh food - including produce, meat, deli and seafood - was in deflation at 2.3 per cent."
He said Coles' profit margin last financial year was 2.6 per cent.
"This means that for every $100 customers spend in our stores, Coles makes $2.60 profit.
"These profit margins have remained consistent since the 2020 financial year."
Dr Chalmers on Monday said he was due to speak to the head of the consumer watchdog the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission this week.
