The Examinersport
Home/Sport/cycling

Road ahead gets mapped out for Launceston's latest WorldTour cyclist

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 9 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silver medallist Hamish McKenzie and winner Jackson Medway at the under-23 national time trial last week. Picture by Josh Chadwick / AusCycling
Silver medallist Hamish McKenzie and winner Jackson Medway at the under-23 national time trial last week. Picture by Josh Chadwick / AusCycling

Another Launceston cyclist is heading for the elite WorldTour with teenage sensation Hamish McKenzie set to follow the likes of Matthew Goss, Richie Porte and Georgia Baker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cycling

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.