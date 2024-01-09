Road ahead gets mapped out for Launceston's latest WorldTour cyclist

Another Launceston cyclist is heading for the elite WorldTour with teenage sensation Hamish McKenzie set to follow the likes of Matthew Goss, Richie Porte and Georgia Baker.
The announcement completes a meteoric rise for the 19-year-old who was an under-23 individual time trial bronze medallist at world championships last year and silver medallist at nationals last week.
McKenzie will move to the WorldTour in 2025 on a two-year contract with Jayco AlUla, benefiting from the team's partnership with UCI Continental outfit Hagens Berman Axeon-Jayco who he will ride for this year.
McKenzie, who paused his studies at Launceston College to pursue his cycling dream, described the move as a "dream scenario".
"I have high ambitions for this season," he said. "I really would like to get some wins or consistently get decent results on the board throughout the whole season.
"My main focus will be the under-23 time trial world championships and having a good spring classics campaign, this is something I have not yet discovered and I'm extremely excited to test myself against the best on the cobblestones.
"My big hope for my career is to continue on the path to the WorldTour with Team Jayco-AlUla and make it my career for as long as possible. Not many people get to choose something they truly enjoy as their job, so I would love to be able to do this for as long as possible. As for bigger goals, the races I dream of winning one day would be the Tour of Flanders and the world championships time trial."
A former junior Australian time trial and criterium champion, McKenzie rode for ARA Skip Capital and with GreenEDGE Cycling last year as a stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla. He is also a former winner at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards.
Hagens Berman Axeon-Jayco is a development squad run by former rider Axel Merckx with a view to riders learning their craft before progressing to the WorldTour.
"It's very important for our partnership that the riders feel comfortable on our team and to have Hamish already committed to move up to the WorldTour in 2025 is clearly defining the path for those riders," Merckx said.
Junior time trial champion Wil Holmes, 17, will also race for the Hagens Berman Axeon-Jayco team in 2025 before stepping into Jayco AlUla whose general manager Brent Copeland was excited for both riders' future.
"Hamish and Wil have huge potential, and by providing them with a highly-professional environment to grow within, we are confident they will be ready to make the step into the WorldTour peloton in the coming years," he said.
"We are honoured to be a part of the development of the next generation of cyclists."
