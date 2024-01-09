Tasmanian captain 'honoured' to lead Tigers at national championships

Representing his state at two national carnivals in as many months has marked Mowbray's Tom Dwyer as one of the brightest talents coming through Tasmanian cricket.
But for Dwyer, his second under-17 carnival has represented another step towards a potential career in the sport, with the right-handed opening batter captaining the Tigers in Ballarat.
"Being captain is something that no one could ever take away from me and I'm pretty happy to say that," Dwyer said.
The Tigers have been thrown into a group of death at the carnival, having drawn hosts Victoria Country as well as powerhouses Queensland and Western Australia.
But the teenager said he had enjoyed stepping up to the task.
"It's been good, it's been quite challenging at times, especially since we haven't put scores on the board and we've been under pressure a fair bit, so I've had to try different things, but it's all good and I've learned heaps," he said.
Working with Cricket Tasmania's pathways head coach Andrew Gale, Dwyer said they had both seen plenty of positives from the squad despite their winless run, with a mixture of concentration and belief proving barriers to a breakthrough victory.
"I think we've been very good early in our spells, we've all been up and about and applying pressure early, but I think the middle overs we've dropped off a bit, but I think we'll learn to stay on top throughout the whole game," he said.
"The opposition have put on a few partnerships during the middle overs and obviously when they're getting on top it's pretty hard to stay up and about, but we'll hope to do that in the next couple of games."
As for his own performances, the Eagles' talent had been left somewhat frustrated by his inability to convert starts into big scores at both under-19 and 17 level, having made more than a few 20s and 30s.
Keen to focus on the positives in his efforts so far, Dwyer had noticed one definite change between this summer compared to last.
"I found myself hitting the ball a lot harder this year," he said.
"Having played against the best kids from other states and compared myself against them, I certainly think I'm not out of place."
Subtle improvements such as extra shot power have been a driving force behind Dwyer's improvement since the start of the season and has allowed the 17-year-old to play with more confidence than ever before.
With fellow teenager Brock Whitchurch also making strides playing first-grade with Mowbray, Dwyer said the club's ability to develop talent has been fantastic to be a part of.
"I've improved a lot this year, learning things about myself and getting a lot stronger and playing shots that I haven't played in the past," he said.
"We've got a pretty good young core coming through in the next couple years, so hopefully we will be pretty competitive in the years to come."
With just finals games to come, the Tigers captain said the message to the team had been to "stay positive" with a mindset of having nothing to lose.
Following the tournament, Dwyer returns to Launceston on Friday and has been named in the extended squad for day two of Mowbray's Cricket North clash with Riverside.
