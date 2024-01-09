'Utterly ridiculous': Taylor Swift won't be coming to Macquarie Point

The recent talk about how wonderful the stadium will be misses the mark.
Dunedin is New Zealand's fifth biggest city, accessible by road and fell on the existing tours of big name artists before the stadium was built.
Hobart does not and won't, however optimistic the backers of the stadium are.
Tasmania's concert record this century is about 15,000 set by AC/DC in 2001.
The show was expensive for the band and recorded a loss. It was also not a sell-out.
The business case outlines that, for the stadium to be profitable, the stadium would need to hold six concerts of 30,000 people.
This would mean breaking the existing record not once, not twice, but six times in a single calendar year.
Moving performance gear across Bass Strait is complex. Toll or the Spirit could not handle the large convoys.
Should acts fly, no airport is rated for that many 747 aircraft in the state. Not to mention the costs associated.
Tay Tay is nay nay coming to Tasmania. The same applies for Ed Sheeran, Coldplay or any other big name.
Further, an act capable of selling 30,000 tickets would not choose Hobart over a Melbourne repeat performance or tour an extra mainland city given reduced costs and larger populations.
And saying the government will throw money at big name acts makes it worse and adds to the monumental bill for building the ugly thing in the first place.
I implore Tasmanians to stand up to the utterly ridiculous stadium proposal.
AN UNCOMFORTABLE WELCOME
If King Charles visits Australia after the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Samoa (as is expected), PM Albanese will be in the unenviable position of having to welcome the King, while at the same time, supporting a republic, and spending our taxpayer dollars on an assistant Minister for a Republic.
Having wasted millions on an ill-advised and frankly disingenuous voice referendum, where he tried to get one answer for two questions, the PM is still wasting money on a dead-end exercise.
If he is intending to have a referendum on the republic, go ahead.
If not, sack the Assistant Minister for a Republic and stop wasting money.
Not many years ago we had the then Prime Minister Scott Morrison waving coal around in Parliament expressing how harmless it was, and more recently strongly promoting the use of natural gas for creating energy.
A short time ago the present Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton made it clear that nuclear power was strongly favoured in relation to providing energy in the future.
Now we have Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg proposing that households, moving away from gas appliances in order to use electricity, should be able claim tax deductions, in a move to establish a cost effective path way to net zero.
The suggestion by Senator Bragg is excellent in my opinion, however if ever net zero is going to be reached a consistent approach will be essential to reach that goal.
This is not at all evident in Coalition policies to date.
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is advising against further use of COVID-19 shots, citing the lack of existing safety data.
In September, the Florida surgeon general recommended against COVID boosters for individuals under the age of 65.
His office additionally released an analysis in October 2022 that found "an 84 per cent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination."
Citing the analysis, Ladapo officially updated his office's guidance advising against giving them to 18-39-year-old males.
Florida and Texas have since launched respective investigations into the jabs' manufacturers for "potential wrongdoing" and employing "highly misleading" marketing.
Australia's media professionals, medical experts and political "leaders" should be asked serious questions about the jab.
Gosh, a blast from the past is making itself known again!
Eric Abetz, dropped liberal cohort, has informed his expectant public, waiting with bated breath, that he is willing to return to do his bit for the state.
Our premier would have to be even more desperate to endorse the honourable gentleman to stand for his party here when he was dropped to an unelectable place in the last federal election and when numerous far right members were given their marching orders.
If I was Eric I would enjoy my generous superannuation and retire into the background gracefully.
We need new blood here and not those has beens and not those sitting in parliament because they were next down the ballot paper. Thanks Eric but no thanks!
