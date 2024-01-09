The Examiner
Launceston man pleads not guilty to stealing from NDIS clients

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
January 9 2024 - 3:30pm
A Launceston man who allegedly stole cash from clients of St Michael's Association by using their bank cards without their permission pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

