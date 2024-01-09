Launceston man pleads not guilty to stealing from NDIS clients

A Launceston man who allegedly stole cash from clients of St Michael's Association by using their bank cards without their permission pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Nathan Michael Avery, 35, pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Tom Hallett to 171 counts of using a computer with an intent to defraud and 82 counts of stealing from three complainants between 2017 and 2021.
Mr Avery had his case adjourned to the Supreme Court of Tasmania on March 12, 2024.
Police allege he used the complainants' bank cards without authority to steal cash from automatic teller machines and buy goods from businesses including Scenic Isle Gaming, Coles, Australia Post, McDonalds, Uber Eats, Smokemart, Shavershop and Petuna Seafoods.
On one complaint, comprising 39 counts, Mr Avery is alleged to have stolen and defrauded a man of $7108.
Alleged thefts varied between $4.10 and $2000 cash.
St Michael's Association has provided accommodation and support services to Tasmanians with an intellectual or physical disability for more than 55 years.
The association provides services under the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.