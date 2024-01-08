All-comers urged to take the plunge and enter Greens Beach Triathlon

The Greens Beach Triathlon marks its fourth year with an offer of something for everyone.
The event returns on the weekend of January 20 and 21 and race organiser Will Blackaby said it should appeal to all abilities from reigning champion and Tokyo Olympian Jake Birtwhistle to kids dipping their toe into the sport for the first time.
"This is an event for all," Blackaby said.
"You do not have to be a super triathlete to compete. It is all about having fun while exercising.
"We look forward to seeing all the competitors again along with more fresh faces."
The program begins on Saturday at 9am with an ocean swim offering distances of 500 or 1500 metres. There will also be Trystars Aquathlon (swim/run) for 7-12-year-olds.
Sunday will see the sprint distance triathlon for individuals, teams and the corporate challenge involving a 750m swim, 20km ride and 5km run kicking off at 9am.
"Greens Beach is a fantastic location and a perfect place to spend a summer weekend," Blackaby added.
"Should anyone need assistance in forming a team, please do not hesitate to contact us."
Check the website for further details.
Birtwhistle and Beth Allen were the individual winners in 2023.
