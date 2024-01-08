School holiday activities to see the end of summer

With just a few more weeks left until the new school year starts, here are some more activities to keep your kids occupied.
There's always plenty of free things to entertain children in Launceston, but if you've run out of ideas, add these to your list.
Launceston Planetarium is screening a number of fascinating shows exploring the wonderful, fascinating world of space.
Register to see "Tycho to the Moon" where you'll go on an amazing ride with Tycho the dog and his young friends.
Learn about night and day, space travel, phases of the Moon, and features of the lunar surface.
Or sign up for "From Earth to the Universe", a 30-minute voyage through time and space which takes audiences through a journey of celestial discovery, from the early theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to a look at today's most impressive telescopes.
Bookings via QVMAG's Eventbrite page.
Illuminate is a brand new exhibition exploring the science behind the fastest traveller in the universe - light.
In this vibrant festival-themed exhibition, kids can explore visual perception and illumination through colour, sound and action.
Learn how light behaves, where it comes from, how it reflects and refracts, and what tools we've invented to understand it.
Compose a luminous symphony and mix light to create a field of colour. Manipulate mirrors and encounter surprising views of yourself as you navigate through a series of warped reflections. And dance to the drumming beats of the invisible laser sensor chamber.
The exhibition runs till 28 April. More details on the QVMAG website.
Head to Scottsdale Library for a fun-filled day of family storytime and craft activities during the summer holidays. This event is perfect for families looking to spend quality time together.
The library's experienced storytellers will entertain and engage children of all ages with captivating tales that will ignite their imagination.
After the storytime session, get creative with exciting craft activities where kids can unleash their artistic side and make their own unique creations.
The story time is on Thursday 11 January from 10:30-11:30am. More details on Eventbrite.
Dive into virtual reality with a range of games including Beat Saber, Gorilla Tag, Fruit Ninja 2, Job Simulator, tennis, boxing, basketball and many more!
Bookings are via Eventbrite or contact the library.
This event is for participants aged 10 years and older.
Teen Challenge Tasmania is organising a youth biscuit-baking and movie event for children aged either to 15.
You'll get to make your own batch of delicious biscuits to go home (if they make it) and then watch a great movie in between the baking and the icing.
The event is on Saturday 30 January from 1.00pm to 4.00pm in The Upper Room above Hope Cafe.
Tickets are $10 each and the spaces are limited, so get in quick. Register via Eventbrite.
The PCYC has school holiday activities ranging from gymnastics, trampolining, tumbling, arts and crafts, rock climbing, soggy bottom boat races, and cooking.
Spaces are limited and sessions can fill up within a day. Details on the PCYC website.
