Council 'expects' parks service to consult community on nude beach

West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl has set the record straight on a council decision regarding a clothing-optional beach in the region.
Cr Holmdahl said the December decision to allow optional nudity at First Little Beach cleared the way for the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) to issue its own approval, and was not a "green light".
The mayor said councillors "expected" the Parks and Wildlife Service to undertake community consultation before final approval.
Councillor Lynden Ferguson, who voted against the approval on several grounds, said he was of the opinion that this should have been done before it was brought to the council.
West Tamar councillors voted 7-2 in favour of a motion that "approved First Little Beach at Boobyalla Bay/ Narawntapu National Park as a clothing optional beach".
The motion also authorised the council's chief executive officer to "arrange and/or liaise with the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service to ensure that appropriate signage and/or advertising is installed at First Little Beach at Boobyalla Bay/ Narawntapu National Park advising the public that this is a clothing optional beach".
The request came from PWS after a community member requested the beach be designated as clothing-optional, however this required the council to act in light of Section 14 of the Police Offences Act 1935.
This states a person must be decently clothed in public unless "the conduct is authorised in that place by the appropriate council".
A letter from PWS said it could not progress with the request before the council acted, and any changes to bylaws would occur "presumably on the basis of community consultation".
Cr Holmdahl said the agenda papers made it clear what the council was approving, and that until PWS finished its approval the beach was not clothing-optional.
"Despite some confusion amongst the general public, the council agenda clearly states that final approval for a clothing optional beach at First Little Beach can only be made by Parks and Wildlife," she said.
"The council has since written to Parks and Wildlife to advise them of its decision at the December meeting and advising PWS it is the council's expectation that it will undertake community consultation before handing down a final decision on the status of First Little Beach."
Cr Ferguson said he remained opposed to the beach being clothing-optional as the council should be making the beach a "safe space" for all the community, not just a niche group.
"We should be promoting safe spaces for people to access the beach, whether they are children, women or families," he said.
"An organised event is a different story, but I want to make sure our public spaces remain safe and open to everybody."
He said there should have been more clarity over the community consultation process ahead of the council vote.
"It could have been more explicit on what consultation would have occurred," he said.
"The Aboriginal community weren't consulted that I'm aware of.
"No matter your views, you need to be prepared to consult and hear the voices of others, including people that want the beach to be clothing-optional."
A Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson confirmed correspondence had been received about the decision, and said the next steps were in the works.
"Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) has received advice from West Tamar Council regarding a motion it passed to establish a clothing optional beach," they said.
"PWS will work with the council on next steps, and that will include consideration around signage and approval."
