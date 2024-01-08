Racing for a good cause: Soggy Bottom boat race returns for 2024

Ahoy there! The 2024 Soggy Bottom Cardboard Boat Regatta is less than five weeks away, and organisers are urging "sailors" to get prepared.
The much-loved fundraising event, organised by the Rotary Club of Youngtown and held on Sunday February 25, includes plenty of races and activities to suit the whole family.
In the lead-up to the event, two box boat-building workshops will be held at PCYC on January 10 and 12 as part of its school holiday program.
Youngtown Rotary community service director Judy Kingston said club members and "boat building professionals" will be available at the workshops to lend a hand.
"You don't need to bring anything; we'll be taking everything you need to create a race-winning vessel," Mrs Kingston said.
"All you need to bring is your creativity and imagination, and have some fun."
Traditionally, the event has been held at Waverley Lake, but since last year organisers have relocated the event to the Cataract Gorge's First Basin swimming pool.
Mrs Kingston said the regatta was a great day out for the whole family.
"There's no fee to come into the Gorge. It really costs nothing to come along and have a fabulous day," she said.
"Unless, of course, they want to make a donation to one of our causes."
Mrs Kingston said that this year, the committee had selected two local charities to promote and assist with the funds raised through the Soggy Bottom event.
"All funds raised at the event will be donated to Diabetes Tasmania and used to fund its camps for kids and to JCPYouth's Beast Program, a motivation and leadership program that helps out disadvantaged youth," she said.
"Both are great charities that do so much for young people in our community."
People are invited to get a team together to build and paddle a boat and register online at www.soggybottomregatta.com.au.
The website has information on rules and tips for building your boat, race day rules, as well as information on our community partners and sponsors.
