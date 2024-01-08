'Unrecognisable': Mother loses baby items after car stolen and burnt

A Newnham mother had an unlucky start to the new year when she found out that her car was stolen and set on fire, destroying her children's prams, toys and new Christmas presents in the process.
Tasmania Police said the car was stolen from Newnham and the matter is still under investigation.
Charges are yet to be laid.
Adriana Cash said she was in bed when police knocked on her door at 1.15am on 5 January to inform her car had been found on fire in Mayfield.
There was not much left of the car, but police were able to identify it through one of the number plates which was visible.
Ms Cash said it was confronting to get a visit from police in the middle of night and she was understandably very shocked.
Ms Cash said she didn't get much sleep after that and was upset that someone had destroyed the car with all of her children's things.
The car had a new scooter, toys, a baby blanket and Christmas presents when it was stolen, she said.
She has since taken a look at burnt out car that has been dumped in Mayfield and said it was unrecognisable.
The car was just a melted mess of plastic and material, Ms Cash said.
While it has been an unpleasant experience, Ms Cash said she was touched by the support she received from the wider community with people reaching out to offer car seats and prams
She said while it was devastating to lose much loved items, like her daughter's baby blanket, it has been nice to receive an outpouring of generosity those she know as well as strangers.
