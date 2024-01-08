Union threatens to escalate industrial action at mental health clinic

Health union leaders are considering strike action at a Tasmanian mental health facility after management there rejected pay demands and then took legal action prohibiting employees from low-level protests over pay.
State secretary of the Health and Community Services Union Robbie Moore said the offer of a 3.5 per cent pay increase made by managers of the Hobart Clinic would leave nurses still paid below the level of their public sector comrades.
The union and clinic management have been locked in wage negotiations for the past three months, but Mr Moore said administrators have now walked away from the table.
"Nurses here are paid less than nurses in the public system and less than nurses doing the same work in other states," he said.
"Nurses here are just fighting to have similar conditions to the public sector - a decent annual wage increase that competes with the increases to the cost of living, and to have double time on Sunday, like most other health workers."
But a spokesman for the Hobart Clinic said that its pay offer would have left its nurses between 2 per cent and 14.5 per cent better-off compared with public sectors peers.
"Despite this offer, in December 2023 the Health Services Union, Tasmanian Branch (HACSU) convinced their members to reject the offer and seek permission from the Fair Work Commission to take protected industrial action," the spokesman said.
He claimed that the industrial action taken by HACSU last week included a ban on work unless wearing union clothing, and engaging with the public and patient about the industrial action.
"The Hobart Clinic considers the safety and welfare of our patients to be of paramount importance and therefore we asked our nurses and HACSU not to engage patients about industrial relations matters.
"Critically, we were concerned that the protected industrial actions listed above represented a serious risk to our patients.
"We therefore sought an intervention from the Fair Work Commission to suspend or terminate the protected industrial action."
On Friday, the Fair Work Commission ruled in favour of the Hobart Clinic.
Deputy president Ms Judith Wright ordered on Friday that HACSU members suspend their industrial action until midnight on January 22.
The Hobart Clinic is a not-for-profit and is managed by a board and funded by government grants, as well as patient fees. It employs approximately 100 staff, half of which are nurses.
Mr Moore said it was "unprecedented" to see the clinic taking legal action against its own staff.
He also questioned why a cash-strapped not-for-profit was spending $10,000 pursuing a legal case in court which could otherwise have been spent on nurses and patients.
Mr Moore said Friday's Fair Work Commission decision forced the union to consider escalating to strike action.
"This hostile action of Hobart Clinic means that staff are now seriously considering striking," he said.
"That's not something that they do lightly, but they've been left with no alternative but to consider significantly increasing the level of industrial action just because their employer is treating them with such contempt."
Hobart Clinic chief executive Kate Skinner declined to comment regarding the matter.
The spokesman said: "We remain committed to negotiating a renewed enterprise agreement and are awaiting a formal response from HACSU to clarify their claims for additional pay rises and conditions."
Former clinic patient Eilish Bremner-Wojtowicz said that during the time she spent in the clinic, she saw how the financial disparities weighed on the staff.
She said her experience as a patient at the clinic was "overwhelmingly positive".
"We know it's one of the last services of its kind in the Hobart area, and it's providing an invaluable service keeping the weight off the public system," she said.
"It's devastating to see that that's not being valued."
