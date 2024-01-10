Olympic selection would be just the beginning says specialist starter

He was in the team pursuit which claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (with Frislie, Leahy and Lucas Plapp) and fourth place at the 2023 world champs in Glasgow (with O'Brien, Welsford and Bleddyn) and is a specialist starter - the demanding role which requires the first rider to deliver 1800 watts over six seconds to get the team up to speed.