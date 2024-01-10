Olympic selection would be just the beginning says specialist starter

Even after devoting five years of his life to achieving Olympic selection, Josh Duffy would instantly reset his goals.
"If I did qualify, the first thing I'd think about would be trying to then win," he said.
"It would mean a lot to qualify, I've thought about it for a long time and I would love to line up. But if I am lining up, I want to win."
In 2019, the promising teenage cyclist told his Tasmanian Institute of Sport coach Matt Gilmore that he wanted to go to the 2024 Olympic Games.
Subsequent national titles - plus a couple of home-town Launceston Wheel wins - led to a team pursuit third place at the Commonwealth Games, fourth at world championships and prime position to make the cut for Paris.
"It's coming to the crunch point now," added Duffy, whose national teammates Kelland O'Brien and Sam Welsford have attended previous Olympics.
"I've spent a lot of time with Kell and Sam and they just talk about how big an Olympic Games feels. There's just an aura around it that makes it different and I'm really excited to be a part of that.
"Nothing else really matters at the moment except Paris. That's what my year revolves around.
"We have a super-competitive environment so I know once we go there we are lining up with our best team on the track and with that team I think we're pretty capable of winning. We are really in the picture."
Now based in Adelaide, the 23-year-old is among a group of endurance riders chasing the four spots available on the Australia team.
"There's probably 10 all up and in all honesty anyone can make it and line up at the Games so it's a super-competitive environment.
"Kell and Sam have both been to Games before but there's also James Moriarty, Graeme Frislie, Conor Leahy, Oliver Bleddyn, Blake Agnoletto ... all those guys I'd be confident lining up with at the Games so I've just got to be alongside them."
Duffy, who was born in Brisbane, moved to Tasmania aged seven, attended St Finn Barr's Primary School and St Patrick's College and joined Launceston City Cycling Club, has a couple of key factors in his favour.
He was in the team pursuit which claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (with Frislie, Leahy and Lucas Plapp) and fourth place at the 2023 world champs in Glasgow (with O'Brien, Welsford and Bleddyn) and is a specialist starter - the demanding role which requires the first rider to deliver 1800 watts over six seconds to get the team up to speed.
"It helps that I lined up for world champs five months ago. We went well but had a mishap and didn't get to ride the final. We should have been looking at a bronze medal and it was a little bit heart-breaking. But we've got to bounce back from that.
"I was in the best four at worlds and Comm Games so I've just got to make sure I'm in that best four again come Paris."
Duffy's case was not helped by an untimely illness at the back end of 2023 but he reported a clean bill of health ahead of upcoming UCI Track Nations Cups in Adelaide (February 2-4) and Hong Kong (March 15-17) before the squad heads to Europe to prepare for the Games.
"I had a pretty rough few months since worlds. I came back, had some time off and then got crook and didn't train for about two months so I missed out on some team camps. It was the flu and I had some sort of post-viral fatigue.
"I'm not on the outer but am on the back foot a little bit.
"Since December I've put three weeks of good training together so I'm far from my best but we're starting to build and things are looking a bit better.
"We've got a world cup at the start of February in Adelaide and the goal for me at the moment is to be firing for that.
"I'm not out of the team at the moment but there's been team camps without me so I need to secure my spot because there are plenty of guys that can go to the Games so I need to put my hand up as one of those."
