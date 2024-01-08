'Bittersweet': Launceston mum launches charity in daughter's memory

Readers are advised this story discusses stillbirth and pregnancy loss and contains content that may be distressing to some people.
Since her daughter's death in 2020, Collette Butler has dedicated her time to empowering other women and families who lose children through pregnancy, stillbirth, and early infancy.
Now, after months of hard work raising funds to create baby loss boxes to "offer a care package from one local family to another", Mrs Butler is officially launching her charity Beyond the Rainbow.
"It's been really lovely, but also a bittersweet journey," Mrs Butler said.
"It's very hard at times to hear of other families and the passing of their babies.
"But it's also very special to know that, hopefully, they have felt supported too."
In 2022, Mrs Butler organised and hosted a baby loss fundraiser and awareness event in Launceston, where she shared her daughter Amelia's story and the importance of supporting families through baby loss.
Mrs Butler used the funds raised from this event to create care boxes that are provided to families experiencing baby loss.
The Beyond the Rainbow boxes include keepsake items, helpful resources, and self-care products, and are donated to hospitals across the state.
Now, nearly one year on, Mrs Butler is excited to launch her charity officially.
"I feel really proud as well, " Mrs Butler said.
"Just over 12 months ago, I did the first fundraiser, just to see what the interest was around it and to gather those funds to get us going and set us up.
"And now, over 12 months later, I'm really proud of how far we've come.
"But it's really been a team effort. Without everyone involved, it wouldn't have been possible. So I'm very grateful for the entire board."
Mrs Butler said the launch will be a cocktail-style fundraiser held on January 20, 2024, at 12pm at Cataract on Paterson.
The launch will include live music by local artist Cody Gunton, grazing platters, canapes, and a silent auction.
"There will be a speech to begin with, just to let everyone know who we are, what we do," Mrs Butler said.
"And then otherwise, it's a chance for everyone to have conversations and connect with each other."
Mrs Butler said the event was open to everyone in the community.
"You don't have to have gone through a pregnancy baby infancy loss to attend the event," she said.
"We want everyone to feel comfortable to attend, even if they haven't experienced loss. It's a great opportunity to support those in the community who may have."
Tickets to the charity launch can be found at https://tickets.localtix.com.au/outlet/event/54c14c7c-961f-4568-921c-323152e46052.
To learn more about Beyond the Rainbow, check out their website: www.beyondtherainbowtas.org/.
If you would like to make a single donation or donate a box in memory of a baby, click here, or if your business or organisation would like to sponsor or learn more about Beyond the Rainbow, email: beyondtherainbowtas@outlook.com.
