Have we finally started thinking differently about old age?

A dear lady friend recently turned 91 which reminded me that not everyone gets to grow older and what a privilege it is.
Was 2023 the year we finally started thinking differently about old age?
American politics was dominated by Joe Biden, 81, Mitch McConnell, 81, Nancy Pelosi, 83, and spring chicken Donald Trump, a mere 77.
A hit Netflix show introduced everyone to blue zones where people live to 100 and The Golden Bachelor, a dating show featuring lovelorn seniors.
How does 80-year-old Mick Jagger keep rocking?
His privilege and economic resources play a huge part, but I think he also has a passion for what he does.
The three remaining Rolling Stones returned with a chart-topping record at a combined age of 235!
Ive seen older people lose whatever it was that really jazzed them and then they just age so quickly.
It really is quite dramatic and remarkable.
Can positive thinking slow down aging?
I've seen a tremendous difference in some people who have the personality where they embrace life and remain active.
Even when theyre retired, theyre engaged with the world.
They dont see aging as negative.
Theyve got what I call the usual wear and tear, but they adapt.
The most important thing I witness in my friend is to have goals that gets you up in the morning.
Everyone needs passion in their life.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
No, Minister Ellis, I respectfully suggest it is yourself and the Tasmania government who have missed the point (The Sunday Examiner, January 7).
By having the consultation period during the festive season whilst families are on their downtime, for whatever reason you wish to trot out, demonstrates at worst a complete lack of respect for the Tasmanian community and, at best, a lack of genuine sincerity.
Did the Tasmanian government expect individuals who wished to submit a submission to work on it over their Christmas dinner?
Likewise, did the Tasmanian government expect sexual assault support services who wished to submit a submission to return early to make sure they got all their data and information correct and on point to do their level best for their vulnerable clients?
Minister Ellis, you stated you will listen to commonsense feedback.
Respect the Tasmanian community.
Anthony Camino, Westbury
To you, John Tucker, I welcome you to stop supply to the government and, in doing so trigger, an early election.
Then we will finally have the opportunity to get rid of both you and Lara Alexander and allow a majority liberal government get on with the job of building infrastructure to help this state forge ahead.
Darren Bean, Scottsdale
(Regarding John Tucker), I think it's a bit of a farce that people commit themselves to being elected as a member of a party and then defect and throw a tantrum while doing so. Then they continue to throw tantrums about questions which have been answered.
Get over it, I say - it was your choice to be on the outside. You should never have been inside.
Lorraine McNeair, Wynyard
As the forthcoming Great Moscow Circus erects the company's brand name marquees on the shores of Tasmania, replete with Russian livery of white (peace), blue (faith) and red (bloodshed), the Australian Great Moscow Circus is not connected in any way to Putin's Kremlin regime, located in Moscow, but a former propaganda arm when controlled by the state.
Please consider the dilemma of Ukrainian-Australians, or Ukrainians who have fled their homeland now living in Australia, with relatives and friends left behind in their war-torn country when the so-called Great Moscow Circus comes to town, to which the Ukrainian diaspora can only answer.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
We are all very weary about hearing warnings about COVID and it is easy to feel smug after receiving vaccinations.
But be warned, this latest strain has infected me despite having every vaccination except the very latest.
What was initally though to be an attack of the flu gave a positive COVID test.
I'm lucky in that, although elderly and deemed at high risk, the infection, although unpleasant and causing loss of sleep, has not been as bad as with some others.
Bottom line: go and get the latest vaccinations, not only for yourself, but to help protect those around you.
John Coulson, Dilston
