Chase is on for historic back-to-back victories for Rojo Diamond

By Brennan Ryan
Updated January 8 2024 - 9:32am, first published 9:07am
Trainer Robin Grubb with Ladbrokes Chase contender Rojo Diamond chasing back-to-back wins in the Group 3 feature. Picture by Bec Duggan
St. Leonards trainer Robin Grubb will be chasing a second successive Group 3 Ladbrokes Chase victory with Rojo Diamond as one of the leading fancies in the $45,000 provincial feature in Hobart on Tuesday.

