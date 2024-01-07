Chase is on for historic back-to-back victories for Rojo Diamond

St. Leonards trainer Robin Grubb will be chasing a second successive Group 3 Ladbrokes Chase victory with Rojo Diamond as one of the leading fancies in the $45,000 provincial feature in Hobart on Tuesday.
Rojo Diamond won the last event in 2022 with programming dictating the race not being held in 2023.
If the son of Fabregas can pull off a victory in the $30,000-to-the-winner event, he will be the only greyhound in the history of the race to have ever won it consecutive times, first run back in 1953 as the Devonport Cup.
Despite the hype and pressure, Grubb is focused on having the veteran galloper ready for the contest.
"Rojo Diamond is going really well at present; I couldn't fault his preparation heading into it," he said.
"He may be getting on in age, but right now he is fit and still competitive as he was heading into the Devonport Chase last time around, for a dog like him to be racing in top grade for the majority of his career is a big achievement."
The black chaser won his heat last week from All Star Giblet running 25.78 seconds from box eight recording his 38th win.
Rojo Diamond will jump from box seven in the Chase final, for the ninth time in his stellar career, rated as a $6 chance by corporate bookmakers with Raider's Guide the $3.50 favourite from box three.
"To be back in the Ladbrokes Chase almost 12 months on is a great effort by the dog to be still competitive," Grubb added.
"It's a super-hot field for the race, you would expect the winner to be running a slick time, the danger I believe is Browsing About, he has drawn outside us - if he runs up to his heat win, he'll be hard to beat."
The record of 27 Hobart victories is in sight with Rojo Diamond sitting at 25.
