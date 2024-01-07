Man charged with murder over fatal Glenorchy house fire

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a house fire that killed a person in Glenorchy last week.
Police and emergency services were called to Sanders Street about 7am on Friday after reports of a house ablaze.
They later found a body inside, and further evidence led investigators to suspect foul play.
The process of identifying the victim is expected to take some days.
Detective Acting Inspector Nick Bowden said the fire was connected to a separate crime scene in Park Street, North Hobart, where a blue Mazda car was set alight on the same morning.
A 40-year-old New Town man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, and formally charged with murder late on Sunday evening.
He was also charged with arson, motor vehicle stealing and unlawfully setting fire to property, and was remanded in custody to appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court today.
Inspector Bowden said police were still appealing for information or CCTV from anyone residing between Park Street in North Hobart and Risdon Road in New Town.
He is also requesting that anybody with dash cam footage of the blue Mazda travelling between those areas around the time of the fires to come forward.
"We would like to thank those members of the public who have already come forward and responded to our appeal for assistance," he said.
"Information and co-operation from the community is often invaluable in these types of complex investigations."
