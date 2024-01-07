Government commits millions after 'best ever' Taste of Summer

The state government says it will chip in more than $7 million to a popular summer event after what it has branded as the 'best ever' instalment.
Minister for Stadia and Events Nic Street announced the $7.7 million investment into the Taste of Summer on January 7.
Mr Street said the 2024 event, held over nine days in Hobart and featuring some of the state's finest producers - many from Northern Tasmania - drew in nearly 100,000 visitors.
"With over 30,000 visitors from interstate, the event is being hailed by both stall holders and patrons as the best Taste event ever," he said.
"The event supports around 300 businesses, including over 200 suppliers and the 90 curated stallholders, more than one-third of which are new additions to the event this year."
Mr Street said the total spend at the event was forecast to be more than $20 million, and the government investment would help organisers continue to attract tourists and support local businesses.
In the North, the Tasmanian Government has partnered with organisers to deliver Festivale, Mona Foma and Launceston BeerFest.
Mona Foma has received $2.3 million per festival from 2022 to 2024, and the investment in the most recent BeerFest was $66,000.
