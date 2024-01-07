The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government commits millions after 'best ever' Taste of Summer

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
January 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taste of Summer will benefit from nearly $8 million in government funding over the next five years, adding to a list of events receiving public money. Picture supplied
Taste of Summer will benefit from nearly $8 million in government funding over the next five years, adding to a list of events receiving public money. Picture supplied

The state government says it will chip in more than $7 million to a popular summer event after what it has branded as the 'best ever' instalment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.