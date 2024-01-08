Highway works in the name of safety and efficiency completed

As roadworks across the North get underway, the Tasmanian government has heralded the completion of others.
The Tasman Highway linking Branxholm and Scottsdale has been given an overhaul that Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said will improve safety and efficiency on the region's main thoroughfare.
Slow vehicle turnouts have been added at Jensens Road and Snake Track, and a new turning lane has been installed at Carisbrook Lane as part of a larger $4 million upgrade package.
Mr Ferguson said hundreds of vehicles - many of them trucks and other heavy vehicles - used the highway every day.
He said the upgrades would improve traffic flow, allowing motorists to bypass slow-moving or turning vehicles.
"The section of the highway between Branxholm and Scottsdale carries nearly 1500 vehicles a day, 18.4 per cent of them heavy vehicles" Mr Ferguson said.
"The new turnouts ... will improve traffic flow by providing an opportunity for slow-moving vehicles to move over and allow those following to pass.
"In addition to the turnouts, the new right turn lane at Carisbrook Lane near Legerwood will improve safety at this intersection by allowing turning vehicles to move out of the way of through traffic."
Work on the turnouts started in April 2023, followed by the Carisbrook Lane intersection in August and was slated for completion by December.
Mr Ferguson said this goal had been met, with work completed on time and within budget.
