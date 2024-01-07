New report highlights exploitation of Pacific workers

A new report has highlighted the exploitation and poor working conditions of many PALM workers in Australia's agricultural sectors and recommends that their working conditions be brought to the standards granted to local workers.
The Australia Institute's (AI) report "The PALM scheme: Labour rights for our Pacific family," found that the agricultural sector is heavily dependant on labour from the Pacific.
The institute's analysis found that PALM workers are equivalent to 10 per cent of the agricultural workforce usually resident in Australia, and equivalent to nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of Australia's meat processing workforce usually resident in Australia.
AI's Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr Alexia Adhikari said the numbers show that Pacific were keen to work in Australia "but being tied down to a specific employer creates problems".
"It leaves workers enormously vulnerable to abuse and coercion and seriously reduces their ability to leave exploitative situations," said Dr Adhikari said.
In Tasmania, 40 PALM workers were removed from a house in Shearwater because of a number of alleged fire safety and planning issues.
Tasmanian company Linx Employment is being investigated by the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR) over allegations it failed to provide workers with their legally contracted 30 hours per week.
The alleged mistreatment of Pacific workers in Tasmania has also come to the attention of senior politicians.
In 2023, Papua New Guinea Governor Peter Ipatas raised the plight of Tasmania's seasonal workers in the PNG parliament saying "I was informed by seasonal workers in Tasmania in March that they were having problems with their agency."
The report found that industries within the PALM scheme "make massive profits for the Australian economy" with the combined earnings from agricultural production and export worth in excess of $160 billion.
"Australia wants the Pacific region to think of us as a family and the Australian government wants to lean on our neighbourly relationship to establish partnerships for development, security and COP31," Dr Adhikari said.
"We are asking for the co-operation and trust of Pacific Island nations, but our policies leave their citizens vulnerable to exploitation as they pick the fruit and vegetables that end up on Australian tables."
