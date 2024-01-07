The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New report highlights exploitation of Pacific workers

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 8 2024 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fruit picker harvesting strawberries. Picture from Unsplash.
A fruit picker harvesting strawberries. Picture from Unsplash.

A new report has highlighted the exploitation and poor working conditions of many PALM workers in Australia's agricultural sectors and recommends that their working conditions be brought to the standards granted to local workers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.