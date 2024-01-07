The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Perfectly-timed chase keeps Tigers on course for WNCL three-peat

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 7 2024 - 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lauren Smith was one of Tasmania's wicket-takers. Picture Twitter/X
Lauren Smith was one of Tasmania's wicket-takers. Picture Twitter/X

The Tasmanian Tigers' bid for a third-straight Women's National Cricket League title thundered on with a sixth win from as many games this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.