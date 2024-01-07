Perfectly-timed chase keeps Tigers on course for WNCL three-peat

The Tasmanian Tigers' bid for a third-straight Women's National Cricket League title thundered on with a sixth win from as many games this season.
Completing a double over NSW this week, the Tigers were pushed into the last over before securing a tight three-wicket win to keep the pressure on leaders Queensland.
An unbeaten 111-run partnership between Erin Burns and Maitlan Brown transformed a NSW innings which had been hamstrung by three top-order run-outs.
Burns hit a superb 107 off 65 deliveries including 13 fours and four sixes while Brown added 26 not out.
Claire Moore hit 51 and Georgia Adams 43 but were joined by Tahlia Wilson (eight-ball duck) in falling victim to untimely run-outs, Naomi Stalenberg responsible for claiming both openers.
Nicola Carey and Lauren Smith took the other wickets as NSW reached a defendable total of 5-274.
The Tigers' top seven batters all made healthy contributions as they ran down the total with five balls to spare.
Partnerships of 65, 45, 80, 32 and 27 kept the score ticking over in a perfectly-timed chase.
Captain Elyse Villani made a run-a-ball 52, Carey 58 and Emma Manix-Geeves 57 with Lizelle Lee and Stalenberg both adding 27 before the Smiths, Amy and Lauren, steered the ship home.
Lauren Cheatle led the wicket-taking with 3-51.
