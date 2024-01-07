Sun, surf, 'speccy' location: Bridport preps for annual pier swim

Keen swimmers and first time racers are eagerly getting ready for the Bridport Swim the Pier event next weekend as part of the Tasmanian Ocean Swim series.
The Bridport Surf Club's Jim Dennis said the event, which has been going for over ten years, is expected to draw a "wide variety" of participants.
"There's lots of water safety and supervision so it's really for anyone who's got enough capability to swim - novice swimmers all through to experienced swimmers," he said.
There are three categories at the event depending on your endurance levels - a 500 metre, a 1km or 2km race.
The event draws on the best of the location and this time of year; warm weather and a "pretty speccy" location, Mr Dennis said.
"But it's a really chance to get out and give an ocean swim a try which is a lot different than doing a pool swim," Mr Dennis said.
Among those dashing across the pier will be Bridport's young nippers who train every week in water safety awareness, surf lifesaving and surf sports.
Previous events have drawn over 100 competitors, Mr Dennis said, and this year could expect between 100 to 150 committed competitors.
A barbecue will follow the race and participants can expect spot prizes and awards for each event
"I think it's just a good chance to show off Bridport's beautiful beaches and the old pier and also, I guess, a good chance for people to test their endurance in the 2km event as well," Mr Dennis said.
The Swim the Pier event in Bridport will be held on Saturday 13 January from 9:30am.
For more details or to enter, visit the race registration page or the Bridport Surf Clubs's Facebook page.
