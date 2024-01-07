The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sun, surf, 'speccy' location: Bridport preps for annual pier swim

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 8 2024 - 9:09am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Mawdesley Bridport Surf Club Patrol member with Annaliese Douglas 11 of Gravelly Beach, during the Surf club's Nipper class at the Bridport Surf Club. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Clare Mawdesley Bridport Surf Club Patrol member with Annaliese Douglas 11 of Gravelly Beach, during the Surf club's Nipper class at the Bridport Surf Club. Picture by Paul Scambler.

Keen swimmers and first time racers are eagerly getting ready for the Bridport Swim the Pier event next weekend as part of the Tasmanian Ocean Swim series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.