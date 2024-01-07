Riverside's Welsh import has dream debut as Blues eye grand prize

Riverside appear to have made an astute decision when bringing in an overseas import for the remainder of the Cricket North women's season.
All the way from the newly-famous town of Wrexham in north Wales, Georgia Munro needed no time to acclimatise to Australian conditions as she led the Blues' nine-wicket demolition of Launceston.
Arriving from Chester Broughton Hall Cricket Club, Munro has played at the same place as where the Blues' import from last season, Alex Townend, plied his trade.
The left-handed all-rounder, who actually bowls right-handed, was brought into the attack after Launceston's openers Lynn Hendley and Michelle Allen had refused to give their wicket away.
It took just one ball from Munro to change that.
Removing Allen caught-and-bowled with her first delivery, the seam bowler went on to claim 4-8 from her three overs and with help from Charlotte Layton's 3-1, kept the Lions to 8-34 after being 0-19.
She demonstrated her skills with the bat too, scoring an unbeaten 11 off eight balls and hit a four in the process as she and Alysha Jackson (seven off 20) guided the Blues home.
Having arrived in Australia on Christmas Day, Munro said she has loved her time Down Under so far, adding that she was keen to play as much cricket as possible.
"I just want to enjoy the experience really, play a different country's cricket and see how it is and just being able to play whenever I can," she said.
"I think it'll help me when I get back, I'll be able to show what I've learned from over here."
Describing what she believes she will bring to coach Sophie Parkin's side, Munro said her change-ups with the ball and aggressive nature with the bat will be useful for the Twenty20 format.
"I'm not a massive fan of blocking it every single ball," she said while laughing.
As for Parkin, who has let Munro stay with her for her time in Tasmania, she said Munro's all-round skills will be crucial for Riverside as they look to close the gap on league-leaders South Launceston.
"She can come in and steady the ship, she's very similar to Meg Radford in that she looks to run well between the wickets, turn strike over and bowls medium [pace] so I think that'd be really important," she said.
Parkin believed Munro's presence had already brought the squad closer together, with team dinners and coffees a regular occurrence since her arrival.
She also pointed to her experience in UK academy cricket as a way in which Munro can help on the field too.
A former Greater Northern Raiders player, Parkin had been so impressed by Munro that she believed the Welsh import's abilities might not be limited to Cricket North.
"I'm hoping to take her to a few Raiders games as well and take her to Raiders training next week," she said.
"Just because she's so enthused about playing as much cricket as she can while she's here, I think she'd definitely be at that standard for Raiders, so we'll take a look at training and if she enjoys it, she might be able to get a couple of games in there."
Elsewhere in the competition, South were too good for Westbury as they limited the Shamrocks to 9-41 in a bowling performance which had five wicket-takers, before they chased down the modest total with the returning Ava Curtis scoring 14 not out off 12.
