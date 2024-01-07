The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston's favourite free summer concert series returns with a bang

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
January 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodwyn Blyth of Newstead and Kaye Eeles of Norwood enjoy the music of Evan Carydakis in Launceston's City Park. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brodwyn Blyth of Newstead and Kaye Eeles of Norwood enjoy the music of Evan Carydakis in Launceston's City Park. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston's favourite free community concert series returned with a bang on Sunday, January 7, as Music in the Park attendees were treated to the soulful sounds of jazz artist Evan Carydakis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist and Launceston local covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.