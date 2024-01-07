Launceston's favourite free summer concert series returns with a bang

Launceston's favourite free community concert series returned with a bang on Sunday, January 7, as Music in the Park attendees were treated to the soulful sounds of jazz artist Evan Carydakis.
There was barely a spare spot of shady grass to be found at City Park, as more than 300 people relaxed in the grounds surrounding the Rotunda for the event, which will run throughout January and February.
This summer's Music in the Park lineup includes a diverse selection of local artists such as St Joes Big Band, The Tassie Tenor, BeatStreet Trio and more.
Kaye Eeles, of Norwood, said the event was a great opportunity to enjoy a free performance and soak up the sun.
"We're regulars, we usually come each year when it's on," Ms Eeles said.
"It's a nice, relaxing event and a lovely way to spend an afternoon."
Brodwyn Blyth, of Newstead, said the City Park made the perfect setting for a summer concert.
"I just think it's a fabulous event," she said.
"It's wonderful that the council puts it on and that the incredible musicians come and perform.
"It's quite easy listening too; you can talk or just listen in to the beautiful music. You get the best of both worlds here."
As well as the great music, the City Park train will provide free train rides for the young and the young at heart.
Sarah and George Aldridge, of Launceston, said they looked forward to coming to subsequent concerts - and enjoying more train rides.
"It's a really nice event, and I think the train rides are a nice little add-on," she said.
"George is a big fan of the train; I think he is quite excited to ride it.
"We will definitely be back for more concerts."
Next Sunday, January 14, will include performances by the St Andrews Caledonian Pipe Band and West Tamar Municipal Brass Band with Highland Dancers.
