A look back at Tasmanian scientific discoveries in 2023

From discoveries on spiders all the way to new findings in AI, Tasmanian scientists had their hands full last year.
Here's a look back at some of the scientific findings you may have missed last year.
Launceston's Simon Fearn was light trapping for moths and other insects when he noticed several pairs of eyes staring up at him from the grass.
The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery collections officer had stumbled across a wolf spider; but it was a species he was unfamiliar with.
Collecting a few for study, Mr Fearn sent them off to QVMAG's spider honorary research associate, John Douglas - the only spider taxonomist in the state.
The two soon realised they had found a new species.
The venator judyrainbirdae wolf spider, now officially recorded in the Australian Journal of Taxonomy, has been named in celebration of one of QVMAG's 45-year veterans, Judy Rainbird.
For more than 30 years, University of Tasmania professor Menna Jones has been studying Tasmanian Devils.
Last year she uncovered a devilish secret behind the marsupial's smile that put them apart from the rest.
She discovered a significant, fundamental morphological difference found in devils compared to most other animals- they only get a single set of teeth.
"When a devil joey is very young it has very small teeth that fit its small body," Dr Jones said.
She said instead of losing time changing over to a set of adult teeth like humans do, the devil's teeth simply "erupt" gradually out of their jaws and gums.
"They push further and further out to fill the devil's larger mouth and head, allowing the growing animal to hold meat and prey and defend itself," she said.
"This is a very cool fact about a very cool species."
What if you acted out your dreams in your sleep?
UTAS sleep scientist Sam Bramich is investigating why this happens in a disorder called isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder (iRBD).
Those with iRBD become physical in their sleep, sometimes punching and kicking.
Launceston study participant Wendy Merrington experiences the condition, and said she's had a couple of episodes over recent years.
"I guess the most awkward one was on a plane, and I've obviously fallen asleep and was dreaming that I was changing the screen in front of me," Ms Merrington said.
The disorder is difficult to diagnose and very little is known about how many people have the condition, according to Ms Bramich.
She said 80 per cent of people with iRBD would go on to develop Parkinson's disease or dementia later in life.
"We're trying to pick it up early so that we have an opportunity to diagnose it earlier and intervene in some way to hopefully change the trajectory of the disease," she said.
In October, UTAS researchers found AI produced content could perpetuate "harmful gender biases."
By analysing AI-generated content about what made a 'good' and 'bad' leader, researchers Toby Newstead and Bronwyn Eager found that men were consistently depicted as strong, courageous, and competent, while women were often portrayed as emotional and ineffective.
"The key implications are people using AI need to be really careful that they're analysing it, and that humans are retaining ultimate oversight and accountability for things produced with the help of AI," Dr Newstead said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.