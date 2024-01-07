Bridport Triathlon receives wave of support as ex-pro cyclist wins

There were at least 100 people sitting on the village green watching on as Will Clarke lifted the tape for the Bridport Triathlon.
With many more spectators scattered throughout the seaside town, the popular event proved its traditional first weekend of January timeslot was a successful change.
And with it came a popular winner as Tasmanian former pro cyclist Clarke crossed the line in one hour and 24 seconds, ahead of last year's sprint winner Jack Woodberry (1:01:00) and Ulverstone's Jack Latham (1:05:04).
Clarke, who competed in cycling events all over the world for more than a decade, said he was pleased that he was able to play to his strengths.
"Coming from a cycling background I probably have a bit of an advantage on most of the other triathletes and having done it for so long it definitely helps in that regard," he said.
The former Giro d'Italia rider trailed Latham and Woodberry coming out of Bridport Bay, but was too fast for them on the bike, finishing the leg in 27:27, more than two minutes ahead of the pair as well as fourth-placed triathlete Sam Marshall, who won the Olympic-distance race last year.
While Woodberry closed in by a minute on the run, he was unable to reel in his Campbell Town opponent.
Clarke said the ocean swim nearly went badly wrong.
"I haven't done any ocean swimming this year, I've been swimming in the pool and I got a little bit lost at the start and I actually started swimming out to the wrong buoy, but then I finally saw the leaders go more left, so I changed my course and ended up following them," he said.
Just Clarke's third triathlon, the 38-year-old said the event had been perfect preparation for his next goal.
"I did the Coles Bay half-ironman last year and I want to do the Hobart half-ironman in about a month so I guess races like this, even though they're a bit shorter, it's the same thing but probably more intense and so now I've got to put that together for a longer event," he said.
Coming in at ninth overall was the female winner, Legana's Georgia Shepherd, who returned for her first triathlon in more than two years.
Finishing more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Meg Kerrison (1:17:34) and three minutes in front of third-placed Kathrine Wardlaw (1:18:12), Shepherd clocked 1:15:00 on the back of her five-kilometre running leg which put distance between herself and the other two.
"The swim was very rough, it was very windy, but apart from that it was good," she said.
"The ride's a fun course because it's straight out and straight back, so it's one turn, which makes it a bit speedier, and then the run was good. Nice and fun. It's all about having fun."
Having enjoyed the flat course which Bridport has become known for, Shepherd said that winning the female category was a complete shock, having entered the event not expecting a podium finish.
The other part that Shepherd had delighted in was the amount of support from spectators.
Not alone, Shepherd's view was shared by another ex-pro cyclist in Launceston's Richie Porte, who competed in the swim only.
"It's just a good event. It's probably an easy one to do in terms of most people that do it here, not everybody's going to have flash bikes, you can participate on a clunker and that's good to see," he said.
He added that the spread of ages made the day even more enjoyable and likely helped to bring in such a supportive crowd.
Clarke was equally thrilled with the turnout and said there were some familiar faces he hadn't expected to see.
"The community as you can see, there's a lot of people who have come down to the beach for the holidays, so it's good to see a few people that I used to go to school with and didn't know were here have come and cheered me on as well," he said.
