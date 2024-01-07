Eric Abetz confirms comeback plans, but will he be an asset or a liability?

Former Tasmanian senator Eric Abetz has confirmed he is seeking preselection ahead of the next state election.
The move ended months of speculation, and if successful Mr Abetz will contest the lower house seat of Franklin on behalf of a "tried and proven Liberal Government".
This is currently held by Liberals Nic Street and Dean Young, Labor member Dean Winter, independent David O'Byrne and Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff.
Mr Abetz lost his senate seat at the 2022 election, after his relegation to the third spot on the Liberal Party ticket - one seen as unwinnable.
However, elections and polling expert Kevin Bonham said he could see Mr Abetz being a strong contender in Franklin.
"He has to be preselected, but I don't think that would be a problem - it would be very controversial to omit him," Dr Bonham said.
"He would probably boost the Liberals' vote in Franklin, and would possibly attract some votes they might have trouble getting otherwise."
Dr Bonham said Mr Abetz, a conservative Christian and former minister in the Howard and Abbott governments, was well-known and would not have to fight for name recognition.
Mr Abetz's beliefs could be a turn-off for progressive voters - ones Dr Bonham said were unlikely to vote for any Liberal candidate.
The election analyst said the former senator may also clash with his colleagues in the Liberal Party.
"He does have a good chance of getting elected," Dr Bonham said.
"If he does, that will be an interesting contribution to the Liberal party room, to say the least."
Dr Bonham said rival candidates would try to drum up controversy around Mr Abetz, but on balance the former senator was likely to help the government over the line in Franklin.
The state opposition was quick to cast aspersions on Mr Abetz's intended candidacy.
Pembroke Labor MLC Luke Edmunds said the former senator would be more of a thorn in the side of Liberal candidates, rather than Labor ones.
"Tasmanians know what values and beliefs Eric Abetz has," Mr Edmunds said.
"He's been on the scene for a long time in Tasmania, he needs no introduction, and it's up for Tasmania to decide whether those attitudes will actually take Tasmania forwards or take us backwards.
"I'd probably be more nervous if I was a Liberal candidate in Franklin with how those deckchairs get reshuffled ... If Tasmanians thought that the disunity and chaos within the Liberal Party has been bad in the last 12 months, wait until this guy's on the scene and see how the next 12 months go."
