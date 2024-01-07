Do you believe in ghosts? Check out the most haunted places around Launceston

Hangings, murder and floggings with a cat o' nine tails make Tasmania's brutal convict past prime fodder for ghost stories and tales of haunting.
While Port Arthur, with tragedy in its recent and distant past, is considered to be the most haunted place in Tasmania, the North East has its fair share of spooky spots.
Here are the most haunted places around Launceston:
The Royal Oak is a Launceston icon and is said to be haunted by a ghostly caretaker called Cyril.
"Cyril is friendly, at least I think they're friendly," owner Wendy Robbins previously told The Examiner.
Cyril is said to walk the halls from time to time and even closes doors if they are left open.
But Cyril is said to have met an untimely end as he drove his cart along Tamar Street when a white shape appeared on the road, spooking his horse and overturning his cart in the process.
Poor Cyril was lodged underneath with a severed head. Those wishing to see the rest of his body are told to photograph the mirrors or the corners of the room.
Franklin House was built in 1838 for a former convict called Britton Jones, a Launceston brewer and innkeeper.
Between 1842 and 1866 it was used as a school for boys, which is where the building's ghostly history comes from.
"We just went all cold,'' one member said at the time.
It was in the room that served as the boys' dormitory where they experienced the supernatural.
The team also claim to have recorded audio of male and female voices.
When they asked the male spirit it's name, the answer came back as "Will"; a name found in the old church yard across the road.
They also asked Will "are you happy here?''.
"No," came his response.
In 2013, journalist Michelle Wisbey reported that visitors have always felt a strange presence at Clarendon House like "flickering lights, mysterious voices and drops in temperature."
The presence is believed to that of the first owners James and Eliza Cox.
"Misty figures" have been seeing looking into the door of one of the main bedrooms, dolls have switched places in the children's bedrooms and lights in James and Eliza's bedroom flick on and off.
Ghost Tour Guide Katt Robinsons said that mediums who have been through the house have said that Eliza "is very much still here" as is James.
After placing sound recorders, they said they once picked up a distinct voice speaking directly into the recorder.
"It wasn't one of those crackly or distorted voices, it was very clear in an almost British accent," co-founder Brendan Crates said.
"It sounds like someone picks up the sound recorder and says, 'Oh, what's this?' then puts it back down again."
Mark and Judi Money noticed strange things after buying their historic Fingal Valley property which was built in 1832 by convicts as a police barracks.
After moving in, they experienced unexplainable events like knockings on the door, things moving around the house and lights going on and off.
Judi Money said that on one occasion, she felt as if someone pushed her when she was outside in the garden.
"It was such a strong force, like a gust of wind," she said.
Mr Money said that according to folklore, convicts were often flogged on the banks of the river below the house.
Have you had a taste of the supernatural? Tell us in the comments below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.