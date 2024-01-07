Local street artist makes his mark in India through new mural

When he first picked up a can of spray paint, Launceston street artist James Cowan never imagined he'd be travelling overseas to share his art.
Known under the pseudonym of KreamArt, Mr Cowan has painted numerous murals around Tasmania and has previously been commissioned to work in China and more recently, India.
It's the second time he's been able to work in Mumbai, with the saga stretching back to 2019.
"In 2019 I received an email from IIT Bombay, who host a multicultural arts festival every year called Mood Indigo," Mr Cowan said.
"They invited me to paint a large scale mural for the festival...I just thought this is insane, I'm from little old Tassie and I've got an email saying I can paint for a festival all the way in India.
"I painted a large scale mural with an eagle and the words dream big next to it; flash forward to 2023 and I got an email inviting me back to paint another mural for the festival."
Mr Cowan was "blown away" by the chance to go back to Mumbai and paint again, this time alongside nine other international artists.
"I asked what the festival was about this year and they said it was about imagination, freedom and lucid dreaming," he said.
"I put my thinking cap on and thought a massive tiger in an Indian robe would look awesome, and have these cool sunglasses on as well."
In a small world coincidence, Mr Cowan found out another Tasmanian street artist, Patrick Camino, was invited as well.
"We actually grew up together and painted together, so we linked up like old friends do...there were about six Australians, so out of nine artists, they really like the Aussies," Mr Cowan said.
"They're really respected artists too, some of them have been running art galleries in Melbourne for over 20 years."
Mumbai, while full of big buildings and blank spaces, lacked in street art, according to Mr Cowan.
"There's not enough street art over in India to really get a grasp on on valuing it," Mr Cowan said.
"We were talking to some artists that paint buildings over there, and they paint large scale 20 storey buildings.
"But the murals last a couple of weeks and then they'll actually get covered over and the buildings just go back to being blank."
Despite this, he believed India as a whole embraced art.
"I found out that each truck that you see over there has handwritten sign writing, just beautiful imagery of different patterns and things like that in Hindi," he said.
"We got told that a truck driver owns their own truck, and they actually hand pain it them themselves to make their truck a bit more unique and stand out."
As for this year, Mr Cowan said he had some big projects lined up.
"I'm getting into the swing of things out at Ashley's Youth Detention Centre working with troubled youth; we've got a couple of large scale murals going down with the kids out there this year," he said.
"There's a couple of restaurants and things in sight as well as a lot of schools, I'm actually booked up until about March or April.
"I feel very lucky, it's just kind of humbling to come from these beginnings, where I was painting down at Royal skate park, and now I'm planning for businesses and schools nonstop."
