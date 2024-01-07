Who's who at Tasmania Zoo? A look at 2023's additions

It was a busy year for the crew at Tasmania Zoo, who welcomed a number of new exciting additions in 2023.
From meerkats to monkeys, the new arrivals helped bolster zoo attendance and played an important role in the zoo's conservation breeding program.
Let's take a look at some of the furry friends that came and went last year.
These five golden coloured bachelors joined the zoo in August, and travelled from Mogo Zoo in New South Wales.
According to Zookeeper Riley Lowe, Bolivian squirrel monkeys naturally lived in large groups in the wild, anywhere from 20 to 75 individual monkeys.
"Because these guys live in such big groups, if you breed, generally you're breeding multiple babies at a time, which means that there is a need for bachelor groups in order to keep breeding," Mr Lowe said.
"They're small but not too small and they're very, very cute."
A group of eight African wild dogs joined the zoo just a week after the Bolivian squirrel monkeys, and while they weren't as cuddly, they were a sight to see.
With big round ears and spotted fur, the eight females have a strong hierarchy and in the wild- the girls are in charge.
"Males have to do what they're told, just like real life I guess," Mr Lowe said.
The pack were bred at Perth Zoo and came over to Tasmania as part of an Australia wide breeding program.
Mr Lowe said they were an endangered species.
"It's really important to be a part of well managed breeding programs across the country."
It was a year of primates for Tasmania Zoo, with the arrival of a male and female pair of De Brazza's monkeys, who travelled all the way from the USA.
The pair, named after explorer Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza, had a short stay at the zoo before moving to a permanent home in Queensland.
Mr Lowe said at the time they were the only De Brazza's monkeys in Australia.
"They're only four years old which is still quite young; they'll breed and being the first ones in Australia, the plan is they'll establish a population and we'll be able to work with Darling Down Zoo to establish a breeding program," Mr Lowe said.
To finish the year off, the zoo welcomed two fluffy, and very adorable meerkat pups.
Tasmania Zoo small carnivore keeper Chloe Kosh said while the meerkat pups may be small in size, they certainly make up for it in personality.
"They are just so adorable. As soon as you see them, you'll fall in love that's for sure," Ms Kosh said.
"We can't wait to see how these little guys develop and grow we're definitely gonna see their personalities shine through."
While the zoo had many additions, staff sadly had to say goodbye to two long term residents - Vati the lion and a critically endangered Sumatran tiger, Jalvar.
Vati, famous for being the "most chill" of his brothers, died at 16.
He was euthanised after experiencing worsening age-related health issues including arthritis.
Zoo manager Rochelle Penney said vets and keepers had been "doing an awesome job" but ultimately were forced into making a difficult decision.
"He will be greatly missed - not only by staff here and everyone at the zoo," she said.
Jalvar, a "beloved" resident for the past five years, had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis months before his passing.
Ms Penny said as it progressed, they made the difficult decision to euthanize him humanely.
"Jalvar loved his water, and on a hot day, he liked to lay in the pool or even his water bowl - which was quite funny," she said.
