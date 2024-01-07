A look back at Launceston's culinary highs and lows in 2023

From edible cutlery to award-winning Worcestershire Sauce, it's been a massive year for Launceston's food and drink scene.
As businesses navigated cost-of-living pressures and staff shortages, the city saw the rise and fall of many food ventures, while new and old events highlighted what was on offer in the region.
Here at The Examiner, we've rounded up the best and worst culinary news of the past 12 months.
After three years of hard work, Sweetbrew's owners opened the doors of their latest venture in January - Tatler Lane by Sweetbrew.
The three-in-one cafe, bar, and restaurant, complete with its own roastery, had come a long way from its humble beginnings as a one-room cafe on George Street.
Tasmanian Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson labelled the 2023 Festivale the "best ever" due to the roaring success of the fully booked-out event.
Over 28,000 people descended on City Park to enjoy live music, celebrity chefs, a beverage masterclass program, and Tasmanian food and beverage stalls.
After purchasing Hallam's Waterfront Seafood Restaurant in 2019, Launceston duo Ralph and Suzanne Norton finally unveiled its next chapter as a casual riverfront bar and restaurant.
After more than two decades, Stillwater Restaurant was forced to stop serving breakfast and close its doors on Sundays, making it the latest in a long line of hospitality venues struggling to get staff.
Baba's Kebabs set its sights on George Town for its next Tasmanian franchise.
A development application for the food outlet was advertised with the George Town Council for community feedback.
You wouldn't normally ask your kids if they'd like a tongue tattoo, but one Launceston local was on a delicious, worldwide mission to change that.
Veronique Smith's small business, Vee's Lollies, based out of Trevallyn, had a specialty item not seen anywhere else on the globe: semi-permanent tattoo lollipops called Tasty Tatts.
Tasmania's finest food was recognised in national and state awards, with some of the North's culinary stars bringing home top prizes.
Beauty Point preserves producer and Launceston Harvest Market regular Taste of Tam O'Shanter was crowned gold medal recipient for their Worcestershire Sauce in the savoury sauces division.
An annual festival of sustainability, creativity, and food innovation in Tasmania's agri-food sector, agriCULTURED 2023 featured bespoke performances, music and events, including Conversations in the City, a full day of workshops, and discussions by innovators in their respective fields.
One of Tasmania's best restaurants, Geronimo Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant called last drinks after its owner took to social media to announce the end of an era on September 17.
Meanwhile, after nearly five years of serving up modern Asian cuisine Pachinko bid farewell on Saturday, September 30.
Inspired by Melbourne's cocktail scene, childhood friends Jordan Luck and Alex Britton brought a new vibe to Seaport with Bar Urbane.
In an initiative hosted by global mentorship service Startupbootcamp, 11 food innovation companies from around the world travelled to Tasmania to help accelerate their businesses.
From edible cutlery to instant, on-demand freezing technology, the startups aimed to innovate and transform Australia's agritech industry.
Launceston restaurant Dare Darlin landed in hot water after a former employee claimed to have never been paid superannuation.
The hospitality worker who wished to remain nameless said, "I haven't seen any super contributions".
