Politicians' perks 'wrong on so many levels', but don't hold out for change

WELL said Malcolm Carey (The Examiner, January 4), regarding the absurd perks that politicians get.
It is bloody wrong on so many levels, but you and I and every other fair minded person knows you would have more chance of Damir Dokic winning the Burnie Gift than a change in their perks, most of them wouldn't know a hard time.
They've got more spin than a washing machine, it's infuriating to listen to the verbal BS spewing from their mouths.
Morals, ethics, and integrity are sadly missing from a vast majority of them, they should hang their collective heads in shame.
Robbie Renalson, Launceston
OUR education system is lacking in a vital 'R', which could easily solve a problem afflicting occupants of this planet unabated since Adam first bit the apple.
Reading, 'Riting and 'Rithmetic need to be joined by Recycling as school subjects from the earliest age through to high school graduation.
Taking the Tidy Towns principle and adapting it to the old school yard is not only achievable without any great effort or disruption, but also a vital component of a rounded education, especially as rubbish removal and disposal in its many forms is becoming more important on a daily basis to every new generation that comes along.
Forget anyone of post school age - they are gone forever - and concentrate on those entering the system - the person or person to bring this about is a top chance for a Nobel Prize.
I'm surprised Greta Thunberg or Greenpeace, or Climate Extinction, or the Greens or somebody else, has not beaten me to the punch on this. It's so simple.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
2024 unfortunately is not greeted with joy for many.
The devastating endless rain causing flooding in Queensland is hard to imagine, but as reported it is causing so much heart ache and destruction.
Some have lost everything - a tragedy.
The damage is so bad, the Australian Defence Force has been sent to help clean up! No power for refrigeration or air conditioning in such humid conditions, living in temporary conditions in makeshift accommodation, problems with sewerage.
Unimaginable hardships.
Russia without good will has increased its rain of misery on the Ukraine with a multitude of drones, killing many as reported in The Examiner.
The war in Israel many living surrounded by rubble of destroyed homes is massive!
And now the incredible news of the enormous damage done by earthquakes in Japan.
It is not pleasant drawing attention to all this misery, but what I do is count my blessings and appreciate with a passion my living environment.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
